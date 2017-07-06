Ill-health following the stroke that prematurely ended Bernard Culshaw’s career in 2003 deprived audiences of the chance to see the full flowering of his work. He was unquestionably one of the most talented designers of his era, both in the theatre and opera house.

He was born in India, where his father worked for the Methodist Church. After studying at Birmingham School of Art and the Slade School of Fine Art in London, he had a priceless apprenticeship under John Bury at the Royal Shakespeare Company on The Wars of the Roses (1963), then as assistant to Ralph Koltai.

Some of his key early work was with English Music Theatre Ensemble under Roger Norrington, leading to landmark productions for Kent Opera, including collaborations with Jonathan Miller on Cosi Fan Tutte, Rigoletto and a revelatory Eugene Onegin that looked sumptuous on a limited budget.

He designed David Storey’s The Restoration of Arnold Middleton for Lindsay Anderson in 1967 at the Royal Court, London, where Culshaw shared the same aesthetic as Jocelyn Herbert, eliminating anything unnecessary within the given space and subordinating every decision to the demands of the text.

Of his many productions, the most memorable would include the austere world of Freud’s Vienna in a National Theatre mobile production of Measure for Measure with Penelope Wilton directed by Miller (1973), Another Country in the West End with the young Rupert Everett and Kenneth Branagh (1982), and Yahoo, with Alec Guinness as Jonathan Swift in Culshaw’s permanent set of Lilliputian maps and 18th-century painting elements, including a vast, swagged curtain (1976).

One of his personal favourite designs was for A Streetcar Named Desire with Sheila Gish at the Greenwich Theatre (1983) and then the West End. This suggested Tennessee Williams’ claustrophobic New Orleans in monochrome, beautifully painted gauzes with contrastingly arresting, colour-accented costumes – a scarlet bowling jacket for Stanley, Blanche in delicate, filmy lavender for the crucial scene with the young newspaper boy set against a smoky twilight sky and distant blues music.

That Streetcar was just one of many superb Greenwich designs. Culshaw was a master of its tricky thrust stage, as he was of the Mermaid Theatre in London, where he designed Children, the first AR Gurney play staged in the UK (1974), and provided four vivid settings for George Bernard Shaw’s John Bull’s Other Island (1971). Later opera work included an Edinburgh Fringe La Traviata for Miller (1979) and a controversial Medea for Mike Ashman at London’s Royal Opera House (1989).

Culshaw was, as his collaborators would agree, a delight to work with. Possibly too modest and unassuming, he was happy after-hours in one of his favourite watering-holes – there were quite a few – with a pint and the Times crossword, which he had a somewhat infuriating habit of finishing unusually speedily.

Bernard Culshaw was born on February 16, 1941, and died on June 18, aged 76.