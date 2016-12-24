Review of 2016: obituaries Alan Rickman. Photo: Marie-Lan Nguyen CarouselFeaturesObituariesby The Stage - Dec 24, 2016 Tweet This Share Now We pay tribute to some of the entertainment industry's celebrated figures who died in 2016... Final bows 1 of 23 Actor Louise Plowright, 59. Photo: Matt Crockett Magician Paul Daniels, 77. Photo: Colin Bowner Playwright Arnold Wesker, 83. Photo: Bronwen Sharp Coronation Street actor Jean Alexander, 90. Photo: ITV Playwright Peter Shaffer, 90 Actor and writer Andrew Sachs, 86. Photo: BBC Playwright Edward Albee, 88. Photo: UH Photographs Actor and manager Brian Rix, 92 Comedian Ronnie Corbett, 85 Producer Robert Stigwood, left, with actor Jack Lemmon. Photo: Peter C Borsari Actor Gareth Thomas, 71. Photo: Ian Liston Administrator Peter Stevens, 83 Actor Frank Finlay, 89. Photo: Tristram Kenton Director William Gaskill, 85. Photo: Tristram Kenton Actor Peter Vaughan, 93. Photo: Tony Nutley Director Howard Davies, 71 Playwright and actor Dario Fo, 90 Administrator Nicola Thorold, 67. Photo: Tom Medwell Producer Ian Liston, 68. Photo: Betina Skovbro Michael White with Felicity Kendal at the press night of The Last Cigarette in 2009. Photo: Limelight Studios Stage designer Becs Andrews, 37. Photo: Richard Hanson Choreographer Rosemary Butcher, 69. Photo: Christian Werner Producer James M Nederlander, 94 Tagsobituaries Tweet This Share Now Pin It Share Now