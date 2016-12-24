Close

Review of 2016: obituaries

Alan Rickman. Photo: Marie-Lan Nguyen
Alan Rickman. Photo: Marie-Lan Nguyen
by -

We pay tribute to some of the entertainment industry's celebrated figures who died in 2016...

Final bows
1 of 23
Actor Louise Plowright, 59. Photo: Matt Crockett
Magician Paul Daniels, 77. Photo: Colin Bowner
Playwright Arnold Wesker, 83. Photo: Bronwen Sharp
Coronation Street actor Jean Alexander, 90. Photo: ITV
Playwright Peter Shaffer, 90
Actor and writer Andrew Sachs, 86. Photo: BBC
Playwright Edward Albee, 88. Photo: UH Photographs
Actor and manager Brian Rix, 92
Comedian Ronnie Corbett, 85
Producer Robert Stigwood, left, with actor Jack Lemmon. Photo: Peter C Borsari
Actor Gareth Thomas, 71. Photo: Ian Liston
Administrator Peter Stevens, 83
Actor Frank Finlay, 89. Photo: Tristram Kenton
Director William Gaskill, 85. Photo: Tristram Kenton
Actor Peter Vaughan, 93. Photo: Tony Nutley
Director Howard Davies, 71
Playwright and actor Dario Fo, 90
Administrator Nicola Thorold, 67. Photo: Tom Medwell
Producer Ian Liston, 68. Photo: Betina Skovbro
Michael White with Felicity Kendal at the press night of The Last Cigarette in 2009. Photo: Limelight Studios
Stage designer Becs Andrews. Photo: Richard Hanson
Stage designer Becs Andrews, 37. Photo: Richard Hanson
Rosemary Butcher. Photo: Christian Werner
Choreographer Rosemary Butcher, 69. Photo: Christian Werner
Producer James M Nederlander, 94
loading...
© Copyright The Stage Media Company Limited 2016
^