After training in stage management at RADA, Sean Brosnan pursued a career in acting that has lasted more than 50 years and seen him perform in a wide range of productions. He tells Giverny Masso about his current role in Beau Brummell – An Elegant Madness...

You’ve played the role of Beau on and off for 16 years. What has kept you interested in this part?

This new production is a revival of the 2001 play. I was an understudy for the role in 2001, and have performed as Beau on various occasions since, including in Dusseldorf. The author has made some considerable alterations to the script for the revival, and it’s now even more of an exciting play. It was a challenge for me to change the way my character behaves when the script changed, but this has kept everything exciting. The main similarity between me and my character is that we both like to dress well. I love Ron Hutchinson’s writing, it’s my favourite thing about the play.

You started your career in technical theatre. How did you transition into acting?

Acting is what I always wanted to do. My audition didn’t get me in to RADA, so I went to the principal and persuaded him I really wanted to be involved in theatre and that’s how I got on to the stage management course. After that I worked as an acting stage manager for about six months at Hampstead Theatre Club, where I appeared in a few productions. I have always been an actor – it was what I was planning to do when I left school, and the technical course was simply my foot in the door. I focus fully on acting now. We have exceptional tech staff who know their job better than anyone, and I can’t see much point in interrupting them.

What has your biggest challenge been as an actor?

Being able to pick myself up and get on with it when I have been to an audition and haven’t got the part. On stage, the most challenging thing has been making sure I always maintain my integrity as an actor. For example, if something goes wrong, you have to make sure you stay in character and don’t break this in front of the audience.

What kind of productions do you enjoy performing in the most?

I like performing in two-handers like Beau Brummell – An Elegant Madness and The Woman in Black, in which I was an understudy in 2009. I like these productions because you are on stage almost the entire time and there is nowhere for you to go. You really have to concentrate when it’s a two-person play. However, I actually find plays with a large cast more difficult, because you can easily forget your entrances.

CV: Sean Brosnan

Training: RADA, stage management, 1962

First professional role: Acting stage manager, Hampstead Theatre Club (1963)

Agent: Anna McCorquodale, AMC Management

Beau Brummell – An Elegant Madness runs at the Jermyn Street Theatre, London, until March 11