Q&A: Writer and actor Martin Dockery: ‘A good Edinburgh review helps the show back in New York’

Martin Dockery is a writer and actor with Concrete Drops Theatre, based in New York. He talks to Nick Awde about taking a show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Edinburgh veteran or first-timer?

I visited the festival way back in 1991, totally by chance, as I was travelling around Europe after university. It seemed mammoth and amazing to me even then. In 2008 and 2012, I returned with storytelling shows that were as much about performing as trying to get a handle on the festival. Since then, I haven’t wanted to go back to Edinburgh until we had a show that had toured extensively and that seemed ready for the main event. Edinburgh now marks the 20th festival at which we’ve performed Moonlight After Midnight and so… it’s time.

Short run versus long run?

I love long runs. Immersing yourself in the experience of performing and promoting a show every single day for a month, and managing your emotional, physical and financial ups and downs, is a unique challenge. It’s beautiful, it’s awful, it’s tedious, it’s ecstatic, it’s rewarding in all the myriad emotional states it inspires. A short run doesn’t test your endurance. We’re coming all the way over from New York – why wouldn’t we stay a while?

How is Edinburgh different from other fringes?

In North America, most fringes are made up of shows chosen by lottery. The fringe itself controls the size of the festival and arranges the venues and times for each show. A fee is paid to the fringe and then the artists get to keep 100% of the box office. As such, it’s much easier for an artist to actually earn an income. Our company is able to make a living touring to festivals throughout the year, mostly in Canada and the US. The downside to the North American festivals is that they’re all shorter in duration and they don’t attract much outside attention from producers, agents and presenters.

How do fringes compare with a ‘normal’ theatre run?

Festivals are all about meeting other artists, seeing their shows, and being able to talk about the wide range of theatre on offer. A normal theatre run offers none of this. The money may be better and you don’t have to constantly work to promote your own show, but in a normal run there is no camaraderie with fellow performers because there are no fellow performers. You do your show, and then afterwards you return to your hotel. You don’t feel the energy of being part of something larger.

What do you gain professionally from the fringe?

Unlike any other fringe, Edinburgh attracts the attention of all kinds of people within the theatre world. Performing here, and receiving good notices in the UK press, can help one’s show get noticed back home in a way it never would at any other festival.

So is Edinburgh worth the investment?

I think that can only be answered after the festival is over. But I imagine the experience of being a part of the largest theatre marketplace in the world will be worth the financial investment. But seeing how one’s show sits among the other 3,400 shows on offer will be an interesting, instructive and eye-opening experience.

Concrete Drops Theatre’s Moonlight After Midnight is at Assembly George Square Theatre, Edinburgh, from August 3-28