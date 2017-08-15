Poet/performer Jemima Foxtrot: ‘Dramatising things find difficult to talk about makes me feel better’

One half of theatre company Unholy Mess, alongside Lucy Allan, poet Jemima Foxtrot is taking her new production Above the Mealy-Mouthed Sea to the Edinburgh Fringe. She tells Tim Bano about the show.

When did you begin performing?

I had an acting agent while I was at uni. I had been acting all through school and college and I did a small production of A Taste of Honey in Hebden Bridge while I was on my gap year to which we invited various producers and agents. I was going to go to Sussex but my agent was Manchester-based. She said: “I’d love to represent you, but you’d need to stay up north.” So I ended up going to university in Manchester instead. I mainly did bits of TV and radio.

When did you start writing your own material?

I put on a couple of plays when I was 16, but quickly got disillusioned with commercial acting. Having bit parts in Doctors and similar shows wasn’t really doing it for me, so at uni I joined the creative writing society. I started doing performance poetry when the spoken-word scene barely existed. I was the only person in the society who performed their poems without reading them off paper. My previous show Melody was an experiment in combining this style of poetry and singing in an hour-long narrative piece, a style that I’ve continued. This show is a lot more experimental: I use a loop station in it to build up different textures of sound and we’ve got a crazy set. It’s a lot more theatrical.

Does that limit where you can take the show after Edinburgh?

Yes. We are going on a national tour, but the design has grown to the point where we’ve got a fairly complex set. None of that was actually budgeted for at the time – it’s something we are trying to work out at the moment. There are definitely some logistics we are trying to iron out: how do we get the set from A to B? In cases where venues are paying us a fee, we’re asking for a bit more because we’ve got all this stuff to transport. I’ve really been enjoying working with a loop pedal too, but I sometimes think I don’t know why I’ve decided to bring all this technology into it, because of these extra things to think about. Have you got the right lead? Is it fully charged? It’s definitely been a learning curve.

Can you tell me about the show?

It’s an exploration of memory, basically. It’s also about performance. Something happens, you feel a certain way, but you have to cover it up with performance: hiding our real selves or the way we really feel about things. It’s based on something that happened to me as a child, which is a subject that’s not very often talked about in society. It explores performance in a very showbiz way, but also the everyday nature of performance. You can be feeling really depressed about something but the doorbell’s just rung and all your mates have come round for dinner – it’s about the performance you do then.

Why do you use performance to talk about it?

Dramatising something I find difficult to talk about and performing it repeatedly has been a very useful process in helping me feel better. I wouldn’t say I’m doing this is as therapy, but it’s a happy side effect.

Above the Mealy-Mouthed Sea is at Underbelly, Edinburgh, until August 28