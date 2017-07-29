The mime and physical comedy artist has two very different shows at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe. He tells Giverny Masso about creating one show starring his baby son and another about two office workers at a leather interiors company...

What made you want to create Trygve vs a Baby?

It came about because people were saying: “You’re going to have a baby, you should definitely make a show about it.” I’m rehearsing with him at the moment and it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Sometimes he’ll do something we want him to do and be very charming, but as soon as he doesn’t want to be there, the audience does not want to watch. I have to find ways that, if he doesn’t want to do the scene, I can get him off stage in a flawless way, but I’m trying to give him as much stage time as possible.

Has working with your son strengthened your bond with him?

We’re good anyway. We chill all the time. I don’t have to go to work at 8am to 5pm and just see him for dinner and put him to bed. Most of my work, unless I’m on tour, means I can hang with him. It’s beautiful and it’s life-changing [to do this show]. Everyone has heard the cliches of what happens when you become a parent, but that isn’t quite what it is. When you get that feeling of being a parent it’s different from how they tell you.

Tell me about your other show, Different Party?

[Co-star] Barnie Duncan and I met in New Zealand when I was 20 and he was 25 and we just started making shows together. We had some personal time in our careers and then rediscovered our love for each other. Last Christmas, my wife and I went to Australia and we started working on this new show. It’s about two guys who work for a leather interior company, which formed right at the tail end of a boom, just as it was on the decline. It’s about how you survive and pay the rent, what it is to work nine to five in an office – and I have never actually worked in an office.

How did you get into mime?

It’s the thing I have followed. I’ve had a go at stand-up comedy and considered whether I am a writer, a film-maker, or a director. The mimeness is something I was inclined towards naturally. Also, I don’t have the organisational parts of my brain to make a show that has props. In 2008, I did a Philippe Gaulier course in Paris, which focused on mask, drama, melodrama and clown.

What has been the biggest challenge in your career?

The hardest thing for me was the year after I finished Gaulier. I had gone there with the sense that I was a funny clown performer, but doing the course I was really terrible as a clown performer. I had a year off and I applied for an actual job to be a travel agent, which I didn’t get. They said: “You don’t really have the qualifications for this.” After a year I was like: “I need to make my own show.”

What advice would you give to those wanting to get into mime-comedy?

To just make a lot of shows. They don’t have to look like shows that you have seen before. What you make doesn’t have to look like theatre or comedy or anything. You have to feel like what you are making is beautiful. The most amazing stand-up comedians are the ones who break the rules.

CV: Trygve Wakenshaw

Training: Philippe Gaulier acting course in Paris (2008)

First professional role: Happy Hour for Miserable Children (2004)

Agent: None

Different Party runs at the Assembly Roxy, Upstairs, Edinburgh, from August 2 to 27, and Trygve vs a Baby is in the same venue from August 3 to 27