What young actor hasn’t dreamed of seeing their name in lights in the West End, or having a lead role in a big-budget film?

Actually, James Hayes says he never did, even as a young drama school graduate in the 1960s. All he ever wanted was to be gainfully employed as a jobbing actor.

Slim and looking younger than his 75 years, Hayes has not only achieved what he set out to do, but can also claim the distinction of having appeared in more National Theatre productions than any other living actor: 56 to date, some of which are vividly recalled in his recently published memoir, Shouting in the Evenings.

Meeting up with the Limerick-born actor in a pub near his home in Teddington, south-west London, you can tell why he and the National have remained such close companions over the years. The birds in the trees would be hard put to resist the twinkling Irish charm and the seamless flow of on and off-stage anecdotes. In a big institution such as the National, an unerring ability to bring warmth and wit to a company is no doubt prized as highly as your acting chops.

“I’m a great believer in the company ethos,” he says. “I’ve probably spent far too much time doing theatre, rather than TV or films, but that’s because I’ve always loved the buzz of a rehearsal room more than anything, how a group of people comes together and finds a way of working towards a common goal.”

Growing up in a modest, working-class family in Limerick in the 1950s, Hayes was starved of cultural stimulus in his youth. There was, however, a thriving amateur theatre scene.

“Someone told me it was a good way to meet girls, so I got involved,” he says. “We used to enter these drama festivals around the country. I remember we did a musical version of The Playboy of the Western World. Eventually I set up my own little company and we tried to be more adventurous, doing early plays by Pinter and John Mortimer.”

On leaving school, he went to work for the Limerick Clothing Company, ordering materials, before deciding to chance his arm as an actor in London. What did his parents think?

“If they were fearful, they wouldn’t have shown it,” he says. “We never discussed our feelings. Farewells would have been handshakes rather than hugs.

“I was thrilled to find myself in London even though I could barely afford to eat. It was tough at first but I don’t remember being unhappy. I got a desk job with the Westbourne Park Building Society but I couldn’t understand all the posh accents. I also worked in a sweet factory in the East End, as a pot-washer at the Mecca ballroom and as a security guard. I was saving up to put myself through drama school. I was very determined to do it even though I had no thoughts of stardom or anything like that.”

Being Irish helped him stand out at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and before he’d even completed his course he was offered a small part in a tour of Andorra by the Old Vic. While in rehearsal for this play, he got to see a dress rehearsal for Laurence Olivier’s famous performance as Othello, something he writes eloquently about in his book.

Q&A: James Hayes

What was your first non-theatre job? Working for the Limerick Clothing Company.

What was your first professional theatre job? Appearing in Andorra with the Old Vic touring company.

What do you wish someone had told you when you were starting out? To know my value and fight for it.

Who or what was your biggest influence? Donald MacKechnie, Peter Cheeseman, Paul Newman, Lee J Cobb.

What’s your best advice for auditions? Don’t do obvious pieces, look for something different. Keep it fresh.

If you hadn’t been an actor, what would you have been? A writer of some kind. I was so proud to see my memoir published.

Do you have any theatrical superstitions or rituals? None

In 1965, Hayes moved to Barrow-in-Furness to become an acting assistant stage manager for eight pounds and 10 shillings a week at Her Majesty’s Theatre, a Matcham playhouse that fell victim to the wrecker’s ball in 1972. The presiding genius was Donald MacKechnie, and the young Hayes’ debut performance was as a middle-aged butler in a Victorian musical comedy entitled Meet Me By Moonlight for which he was also required to find all the props. Nearly 50 years on, Hayes can still sing “the perky opening duet” he had to perform with Osyth Devaney, who played the maid.

MacKechnie was clearly a big influence on the young actor, as was his next boss, the innovative Peter Cheeseman of the Victoria theatre-in-the-round in Stoke-on-Trent, a former cinema, where the company included then unknown talents such as Bob Hoskins, Mike Leigh and Ken Campbell.

“I’d been doing mostly rehashed West End hits in Barrow, but Peter took risks and commissioned new work,” says Hayes. “He was a tricky man and he liked to think his young actors would stay forever. After nearly two years I wanted to move on. He regarded my leaving as a betrayal.”

In fact, Hayes’ departure from Stoke was the start of the professional relationship that was to endure on and off for the next 50 years. His former boss at Barrow, MacKechnie, was now working at the Old Vic in London and invited Hayes to audition for Olivier’s National Theatre company. Overnight, Hayes went from playing character roles in Stoke-on-Trent to auditioning for the country’s most revered classical actor.

Despite feeling “a right idiot”, Hayes got the Olivier seal of approval – “I look forward to working with you, baby” was the parting benediction – and went on to appear in some of the National’s best-known productions of that period – among them Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (see Archive, p42), A Flea in Her Ear, The Beaux’ Stratagem, The Front Page, Macbeth (with Anthony Hopkins and Diana Rigg), Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus (with the great Paul Scofield), and The Romans in Britain.

In every case Hayes was happy to be cast in small, supporting roles, all the while observing and relishing the leading actors he appeared alongside. Though clearly a lover of backstage gossip (there are some juicy stories about Hopkins, Albert Finney and Christopher Plummer behaving badly), his book is primarily a love letter to the theatre, and in particular the uniqueness of people such as Olivier, Scofield, Michael Gambon, Arthur Miller and the director John Dexter, all of whom he got to know personally.

Inevitably the roles became meatier as the years went by, notably the narrator’s role in Alan Ayckbourn’s unforgettable revival of A View from the Bridge in 1987 (with Gambon as Eddie Carbone), George Bernard Shaw in Elgar’s Rondo (1994), and, perhaps most surprisingly of all given his avowed rejection of the limelight, the title role in Sean Holmes’ 2006 production of Julius Caesar for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

“When Sean approached me to play Caesar, I told him I couldn’t do it. I didn’t know how to play powerful men. I’d never seen myself as a heroic actor,” he says.

Did he surprise himself?

“Yes, I suppose I did and I think I surprised some of my fellow actors. It was my ‘fuck you all’ moment. I suddenly became rather good at playing those status games in rehearsal.”

Despite his overarching humility, Hayes insists he has been fulfilled by his work as an actor. “I remember Michael Hordern years ago describing himself as a ‘letter-box actor’ – if an offer dropped through his letter box, he’d do it. I suppose I’m a bit like that. I’ll have a go at anything. What’s really gratifying is when directors trust you enough to do something that’s a bit outside your comfort zone.”

As with most ageing actors, retirement isn’t really an option, which is why he still works hard at keeping fit in mind and body. “I just want to keep going,” he says. “I’ve never been very good at dealing with being out of work. I try to do other things but I’m always waiting for the phone to ring, even at my age.”

CV: James Hayes

Born: 1941, Limerick

Training: Guildhall School of Music and Drama, 1963-65

Landmark productions: The Knotty, Victoria Theatre, Stoke on Trent (1966), The Front Page, Old Vic (1972), A Horde of Unemployed Ventriloquists, Cottesloe Theatre (1982), The Fawn, Cottesloe Theatre (1983), A View from the Bridge, Cottesloe Theatre (1987), Julius Caesar, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford (2006), The Price, Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh (2010), Philadelphia Here I Come, Donmar Theatre (2012)

Agent: Amanda Evans at Scott Marshall Partners

Shouting in the Evenings by James Hayes is published by Matador at £12.99