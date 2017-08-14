Djuki Mala director Joshua Bond: ‘We are taking our culture out of the museum and into the 21st century’

Aboriginal dance group Djuki Mala, from a remote island in Australia, has brought a show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Executive producer and director Joshua Bond tells Giverny Masso about how their work celebrates indigenous culture.

How did Djuki Mala begin?

I’ve known all those fellows since we were in nappies. We are from the tiny Elcho Island off the north of Australia. A YouTube clip went nuts and started it all – it was a tribute to one of the dancer’s sisters who was severely disabled. She couldn’t be cared for in the community because there was a lack of support – a lot of aboriginal communities live in third-world health conditions. So Priscilla was cared for by a Greek lady who brought joy to her life, and that YouTube video was a tribute and thank you to [the carer]; it was something quite selfless.

Why did the YouTube video catch the attention of so many people?

There were so many questions about how, why, this came from one of the remotest parts of the world. We bring our traditional dance together with contemporary, disco, and other styles. It’s a slightly political comment on appropriation. Despite being the oldest living culture on the planet, we are changing the view of first-nation culture – taking it out of the museum and into the 21st century. These dancers are here and now, they are young men, and this is how they interpret [their culture].

Why is it important to celebrate Yolngu culture?

It’s rather political. People spend millions of dollars looking after and preserving an inanimate object in a museum, but suicide rates for young indigenous people in Australia are some of the highest in the world. How can you spend millions of dollars on an object in a museum and not care about a living culture? Also, there is still a long road to come in Australia; it is like a mini-America when you think of the level of racism. Where Djuki Mala comes from, first contact was only in the 1930s, which is well within living memory. Aboriginal culture is millions of years old, and since the 1930s a shitload has changed. There is a lot of pride in our community of what [Djuki Mala] does, raising awareness of our culture and celebrating it. We have a lot to offer and to celebrate. Dance is essential to Yolngu culture, [our dancers] have been dancing since before they walked; they have a lifetime of experience.

How is Djuki Mala received by audiences?

There is a huge appetite for Djuki Mala, it is very friendly. It is a great gateway for people who have not engaged with indigenous people and culture before. Through a mash-up of humour, people don’t even realise they have been educated until afterwards.

What is your Edinburgh show like?

The show tells the story of Djuki Mala over the last 10 years. It is narrated by one of the elders in the community and there are five performers. It was a collaborative effort – we all worked together. The show is also very funny. It is all delivered with lots of humour.

CV: Joshua Bond

Training: The group has learned to dance from community elders since childhood

First professional performance: The Dreaming Festival in Woodford, Australia (2008)

Agent: Bond Creatives

Djuki Mala perform at Assembly George Square until August 28