Director Tyler Mortimer: ‘My show doesn’t need an age rating – suicide also affects people under 16’

Genre-defying theatre company Pub Corner Poets has taken its show Sad Little Man to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe. Artistic director Tyler Mortimer tells Giverny Masso about how the show has been an “act of catharsis” for the company and audiences...

Tell me about Sad Little Man.

We spent maybe three years putting together Sad Little Man. We are good at using our voices to shout and scream, and we wanted to do something equally as poignant without shouting. It’s a play about a young man stuck in the four seconds it takes for grief to set in. Stand-up tragedy is what we call it. It’s trying to understand what happens when that moment hits.

Where did the idea of the play come from?

Josh [Overton, playwright] went through this real-life situation when his girlfriend took her own life. For Josh, writing the play was not about staging it. It was an act of catharsis. We live in 2017 when mental health is talked about more openly, but even then a young man talking openly is a difficult thing to see.

How do you think Sad Little Man opens up the conversation on mental health?

There is something quite beautiful about going to a play and crying afterwards, even if you are not a teary person, when you look at someone else who has gone through that. We have a duty of care for telling this story; we end the show with the lights on and we talk to the audience members to make sure they are okay. I recently got told I should put an age rating on the show, and my reaction was that suicide is something that also happens to people under 16. It’s time to understand that we can discuss grief openly.

How did you form Pub Corner Poets?

The company is three years old; it started at Hull University where we were all students. We all had an interest in poetry and we started doing a pretentious poetry group in coffee shops. Josh then wrote this really subversive, divisive play called Angry. It was part spoken-word, part swearword, and a bunch of semi-naked 20-somethings. I see us as a company that is trying to define itself as something unique. I say poetry, Josh says rap; we all have different ways of thinking about it, but it’s not really up to us, it’s up to the audience.

Why was Angry so divisive?

It was about pissing people off. Someone even tried to fight us on stage in one show. There was part of the show that was about ‘10 things we can still be killed for in the 21st century’, and one of the jokes was about Charlie Hebdo. Someone was provoked by it and he got up and called me a Nazi, I said back: “That’s pretty offensive, I’m a jew.” Some people said Angry was the best thing that had happened to modern theatre and others said it was the worst.

Are you working on any future projects at the moment?

I’m currently writing a play about Charles Bronson, who is often called “Britain’s most violent and notorious prisoner”. I write letters to him and I have permission from him to create his autobiographical play. I am taking the books he has written and changing those into a work. I send him the script and he writes back with ideas.

CV: Tyler Mortimer

Training: Theatre practice, Hull University (2013-16)

First professional role: Artistic director at St Ives Youth Theatre (2006)

Agent: None

Sad Little Man is at the Edinburgh Fringe until August 27