Conor MacNeill: ‘I never had any formal training – I learnt from fellow cast members’

Appearing in Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman in the West End, Conor MacNeill’s film, theatre and TV credits include Channel 4’s No Offence and the West End revival of The Cripple of Inishmaan. He tells Giverny Masso about his journey into the industry from a working-class background in Northern Ireland

What has it been like performing in The Ferryman?

Pretty incredible. It was a bit of a surprise how well it went down. When I started this journey, I remember being hopeful it would be good. I play Diarmaid Corcoran, one of the cousins who comes to visit the family. He is very much a city boy on a farm. The play is written so brilliantly that you know who the character is as soon as you read the script, and then you find the depth. The job is generally done for you when you read a script like that.

What was your first experience on stage?

I used to play a lot of traditional music. I got into it at school and also my family played it. One day, a local company called DubbleJoint Theatre needed someone who played the flute for a character in a production of Working Class Heroes in Belfast. I’d never done any acting before, but I’ve never looked back. I took some time off acting to do my GCSEs, and continued from there. I really loved the music when I was younger, I don’t really play much now, but I should.

Did you ever do any formal training?

I never went to drama school or had any formal training, but the majority of my work was always in a cast where I was the youngest and I learned from the others. I learnt an awful lot doing the Cripple of Inishmaan, directed by Michael Grandage.

What have you found most difficult in your acting career?

The biggest challenge for me has been survival. It is incredibly difficult to survive as a working-class boy. Holding your nerve and waiting for your next job when you’re working in a call centre is tough. When I first moved to London, I did a job at the Donmar Warehouse, then after that I did a run in a call centre in Canary Wharf. I did have moments when I considered giving up. I think everybody does at some point. Those periods were where the writing came from. I wrote a short film, The Party, which was nominated for a BAFTA.

What is your advice for emerging actors?

I am older now, but I would say really know that you want to do it. And if someone knows they want to do it, they aren’t going to listen to advice from anybody. You need to be fully committed to it.

CV: Conor MacNeill

Training: None

First professional role: Working Class Heroes, DubbleJoint Theatre (2004)

Agent: Independent Talent, CLD Communications (personal publicist)

The Ferryman runs at London’s Gielgud Theatre until January 6, 2018