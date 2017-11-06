Experimental choreographer Malik Nashad Sharpe is an associate artist at London’s Hackney Showroom. He tells Giverny Masso about how his work, which is built around black and queer aesthetics, explores issues such as nationalism and gender identity…

How did you get into dance?

I have always been interested in dance because my family is from the Caribbean, so it was always present in my life. I grew up in the outskirts of New York City, which is the birthplace of hip hop. My first training in dance was actually martial arts. When I got into high school, I then started doing more Broadway kind of stuff, and that was my first formal kind of training with tap, ballet and jazz. I went to uni, and gained more of an interest in other forms of contemporary and experimental kinds of dance. It opened up something else in terms of what dance could do.

What is it about contemporary dance that appealed?

When I was doing more Broadway stuff, the main aim was to entertain people. When I saw my first contemporary dance show I felt a whole range of things. I am a very strange dancer, I was always more interested in experimental forms. Even though I was taking ballet, I was doing my own thing with how I was moving my body.

Can you tell me about your latest work, $elfie$?

$elfie$ is my most ambitious work; it touches on so many things. I talk about my incarcerated brother. I’ve witnessed a lot of things that are not normal. I’m thinking about nationalism, my own national identity. The other dancer in the piece, Kam Wan, is not formally trained. It has been so amazing working with him, he really internalises the movements I am giving him.

What else are you working on at the moment?

I am a workaholic, I’m already working on two shows after this. I have a show with Ellen Furey, who is from Montreal in Canada, about nationalism. Even though we work in different countries and come from different places, we have found ways to create solidarity. I’m also making a work that is going to talk about my femininity. It is interesting having grown up as a boy and having had my femininity erased my whole life. I have been a feminine kind of guy and I am trying to process why it was tarnished by everyone – don’t act like a girl, don’t do this and that – why did people try to take my femininity away from me?

What has been the biggest challenge for you in your career so far?

It has a lot to do with my identity. A lot of people don’t really want to do the work to understand the aesthetic that comes from a black non-binary choreographer. I work with black culture and queer culture, and some people don’t get that.

What is your advice to aspiring dance artists?

Always follow the vision that you have. Being an artist is very hard. The only reason I have to keep going is the motivation to make the work that I think I want to see. Also, be patient. The third thing is, work hard. A lot of people think that art is easy, and that making it is easy, but it isn’t.

CV: Malik Nashad Sharpe

Training: Individually tailored dance course at Williams College, Williamstown, US (2010-14); diploma in contemporary dance at Trinity Laban College in London (2012-13)

First professional role: Dancer with Night Star Dance Company, Dublin (2012)

Agent: None

vimeo.com/maliknashad; $elfie$ is performed at the Marlborough Theatre, Brighton, on November 25; Hackney Showroom, London, on November 27 and Glasgow CCA on November 29