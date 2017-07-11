Artistic director Andy Currums: ‘I am reminding people that youth art isn’t amateur art’

Sixty companies, 200 shows and thousands of young people feature in the International Youth Arts Festival in Kingston upon Thames. Its artistic director tells Tim Bano about the importance of working with youth

How did you get involved with the festival?

I went to Kingston University to study drama and creative writing. In my second year was the first ever International Youth Arts Festival. It was very small, a long weekend at the Rose Theatre. I auditioned to be in a musical and got in, though I can’t really sing, but because I was a boy and had a low voice they put me in. Eventually they just asked me to mime. Then I played a tree. I started volunteering a lot around the festival, any free time I could offer. I thought it was a very good cause. A few years ago the job came up for festival director, I thought I had the experience, so I applied and now here I am, running my second one.

How do you programme a youth arts festival?

There are two prongs: an open application process where shows from all over the world are considered, as long as they feature the work of people 26 and under. For the most part every show gets in. Then I seek out the best young talent. I spend most of my time engaging with the arts scene in London, so I feel like I’ve got a reasonably good understanding of what’s going on at the moment. When at a show with friends I’ve always got it ticking over in the back of my mind whether it’s worth dropping them a business card or an email.

Why is it important to focus on young people?

Part of it is reminding people that youth art isn’t amateur art. That’s our big thing. It’s not about a polite clap at the end, going ‘didn’t they do well’. This is really important work. It’s work that will take them forwards. Down the line they will be the professional companies that you see in the Southbank Centre. One thing that’s important, especially in these austere times when things are quite difficult and confusing for a lot of people, is to give them a risk free and supportive platform to experiment and try stuff. Just as not everyone who plays in a football team at school is going to be a professional footballer, not everyone here is going to be an actor. But there are skills learned: working on your own, working with others, critical thought, having confidence in your ideas, confidence to speak in front of a large room full of people. The skills will help whatever career you go into.

How do you keep the costs down?

The finances are considerably lower than somewhere like Edinburgh because of a lot of kind people who give up their free time. As well as the performers, all the technicians are young people who want experience in being stage managers or project managers so we have some more mature people – professionals – who come to mentor them. We do get some support from the local council and we do get some financial support for specific projects here and there. Also, the ticket split is lower than at somewhere like Edinburgh, but that reflects the limited amount of capital that has to be put up front and the limited amount of risk. So if someone sells only one ticket for a show here, they won’t be completely bankrupted. They’ll be fine.

CV: Andy Currums

Training: Kingston University, drama and creative writing

First professional role: Mum in Steven Berkoff’s East (2012)

International Youth Arts Festival runs in Kingston until July 16