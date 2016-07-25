Joseph Ayre: ‘Taking on West End role feels like winning a lottery’

Before finishing drama school, Ayre landed a leading West End role in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time from his first audition. He tells David Hutchison about his big break and how he’s handling the pressure.

You’ve been in the show for two weeks now. How does it feel?

It is mad. It still hasn’t sunk in. Two weeks in and I’m still a bit… This is weird. I feel like I’ve won some sort of lottery, or it’s some strange dream that I’ve not woken up from yet. The first laugh that I got was quite overwhelming. I’ve never heard a laugh that loud in my life before, and I thought: “Okay, that’s what 900 people laughing sounds like.”

What was it like to hear you’d got the job?

You expect it to be like a punch in the gut, but I just didn’t really believe it. I just sort of said: “Okay then, great.” I had two weeks before I started rehearsals, so I started learning the lines and stuff, and then it was the first day when it really sank in. In one phone call, I went from applying for a job at a bar to being in the West End. It was nuts. And I was still at school.

How did you prepare for the physical theatre in the show?

In auditions I did the wall-walking with two people from Frantic Assembly, I did a bit of strength, press-ups and stuff and movement games. They gave me a speech to learn before I got there, and then they taught me this choreography and they say: “Right, do the choreography and the speech at the same time.” Sort of like patting your head and rubbing your belly at the same time. And I gave it a good crack, and it seemed to work out. I’m not really a physical theatre guy, I’m into straight acting – Chekhov, people in suits, smoking cigarettes, sat down saying things – and that’s what I thought my career would be. But it took a turn and I had to learn all this stuff. A lot of it is building up your confidence. I was sort of held back by myself, I don’t think I’m very gracious, I don’t have a good flow. And Simon Pittman from Frantic Assembly just said: “Forget about that. Just learn the choreography, and try it, and believe in it.” And it works.

With this being your first role, how do you cope with the pressure of leading a West End cast?

A lot of sleepless nights. I’m not kidding. Before we started, I had to go and meet the wardrobe department and stuff like that, and I had to go backstage at the National Theatre, and it was so overwhelming. I saw Rory Kinnear rehearsing for The Threepenny Opera. I just sat there thinking: “This is mental.” But I got to a point where I had to forget about the play’s success, and just imagine it as if it was the first time it was going on, and I’m the first person to do it.

What’s next for you when your time in the play ends?

I think it could either go up or down for me. I would like to do more theatre. I’ve always wanted to be a theatre actor, and I’d love to do Shakespeare after this. When I got to drama school I wanted to be like Robert De Niro, a movie guy, and I still am sort of obsessed with film. But I learned how much I love the theatre and a live audience at drama school, and I would like that to be my main focus.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is at London’s Gielgud Theatre