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ACE boss lists priorities for funding as he prepares to depart role

ACE boss lists priorities for funding as he prepares to depart role

Arts Council England chair Nicholas Serota has set out five priorities for cultural funding as he prepares to depart his role
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The Stage 100 2024

The Stage 100 2024

Who has topped The Stage 100 2024? Last year, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries nabbed the spot, and before that, the list includes Ian McKellen, Vicky Featherstone and Sonia Friedman. But who got the top spot in 2024?

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The Stage 100 2026

The Stage 100 2026

Discover the most influential people in UK theatre in 2026 with The Stage 100. See who’s shaping the industry and setting the agenda for the year ahead

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