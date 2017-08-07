The Ivy: Celebrating 100 years of Theatreland’s star spot

Long known as the venue where West End royalty go to see and be seen, the Ivy has reinvented itself for each generation, as Nick Smurthwaite explains

It is a place to see and be seen, to catch up with the latest gossip, celebrate a triumph or seal a deal. Above all else, it is the most intimidatingly starry restaurant in London. Eating there is not dissimilar from stepping on stage during a West End performance, and not for nothing has it become known as London’s foremost theatre restaurant.

The late Donald Sinden, hardly a social wallflower, told his son Marc that walking into the Ivy to get to your table was always a nerve-racking experience because all eyes would turn towards you to see who had just arrived.

When diners might include Jack Nicholson, George Clooney, Mick Jagger, Madonna or Joan Collins, it is hardly surprising that fellow customers would want to watch them walking, eating, making conversation or even having a few glasses too many.

This year, the Ivy is marking its centenary with a new dessert, a special centenary cocktail, a series of in-house performances by distinguished regulars and the opening of two new Ivy restaurants in London.

Each new generation of celebrity movers and shakers has claimed the Ivy as its watering hole, and each new proprietor has reinvented it accordingly. Most recently, businessman Richard Caring ordered an extensive refurbishment in 2015, retaining its old-world charm but making better use of the space.

The key to the Ivy’s lasting success among the great and good of Theatreland has always been its location in West Street in the heart of the West End – within walking distance of every playhouse. When young Italian emigre Abel Giandolini opened it as a cafe in 1917, it had lino on the floor, paper napkins and no licence to sell alcohol.

Calling it the Ivy was, according to theatrical legend, inspired by the Parisian soubrette Alice Delysia. She was the glamorous protege of impresario CB Cochran, who put many of his shows in the recently opened Ambassadors Theatre, opposite the restaurant. Cochran and Delysia were frequent visitors to the cafe and when Giandolini apologised to them for the building works he feared would put people off coming, Delysia is meant to have reassured him they would cling to the restaurant like ivy.

The turning point for Giandolini was hiring Mario Gallati, formerly head waiter at the highly rated Soho restaurant Romano’s, as his maitre d’. Soon the tables were covered with crisp white linen, the floors carpeted and a top French chef installed in the kitchen. Winston Churchill was among the customers who signed a petition for the Ivy to be granted a licence for alcohol, after which Gallati busied himself buying up private wine cellars at auction.

So successful did it become in the 1920s and 1930s that Giandolini and Gallati were able to buy up the premises next door and create the restaurant’s famous triangle-shaped dining room. Anybody who was anybody ate at the Ivy between the wars – Puccini, Somerset Maugham, HG Wells, Anna Pavlova, Ivor Novello, Stewart Granger, Amy Johnson – and it stayed open during the Blitz. When a bomb blew in some of the windows, the staff simply boarded up the missing glass and carried on as usual.

Sinden recalled his friend John Gielgud lunching with a particularly nice-looking young man in the 1940s. They were seated next to the veteran actress Lilian Braithwaite, who was eyeing the young man with interest.

“Ah, Lilian, you haven’t met my nephew,” said Gielgud. Braithwaite replied to the boy: “How charming. I’ve known your aunt these many years.”

A new book, published by Quadrille, combining 120 recipes with celebrity reminiscences, has been put together by Ivy Group director Fernando Peire, who has been associated with the restaurant since 1990.

Among other milestones, the book recalls the 2012 charity event One Night Only, when the actors took over running the restaurant for a night. Derek Jacobi was maitre d’ and the waiters included Emma Thompson and Julian Fellowes. Jacobi writes: “That night, I realised that [running] a restaurant isn’t just a question of serving the food. You have to help people who are hungry and might have had a bad day to feel better. You need to be a psychiatrist as well as everything else. It’s just as tiring as performing on stage.”

Such was the demand for bookings, they had to do a further two charity ‘performances’, the most recent being last year, each time raising an increased amount of money for the charity Acting for Others. It sounds like a reality TV show in the making.

Lady Antonia Fraser, a faithful customer for many decades, contributes a charming story of her husband Harold Pinter celebrating his 75th birthday at the restaurant. It happened to coincide with the announcement that Pinter had won the Nobel Prize for Literature and, though that honour was completely unexpected, the couple were greeted on arrival at the Ivy by thunderous applause from the other diners, presumably primed by Peire.

My favourite anecdote from the book concerns the dedicated smoker Lauren Bacall, not long after the smoking ban in public places was introduced. Dining with Jude Law and Sadie Frost, Ms Bacall had no sooner sat down than she lit up a cigarette. “I’m sorry Miss Bacall, but you are no longer allowed to smoke in the restaurant,” proffered a nervous waiter. “Fuck off,” responded the movie legend. He did, and nothing more was said.

