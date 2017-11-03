Swamp Studios: The duo dishing up an immersive adventure in a London restaurant

Swamp Studios has joined forces with a London restaurant to put on site-specific production Night at the Bombay Roxy. The brains behind the show tell Tom Wicker how they plan to transport diners-turned-audience members to the art deco world of 1940s Bombay

All theatres offer their paying audiences snacks and many have their own restaurants. It’s rarer for restaurants to offer their own theatre productions, but that’s just what the latest addition to Dishoom’s empire will do when it opens. Its latest site in the Barkers Building in Kensington launches with a production called Night at the Bombay Roxy, masterminded by two rising stars of the immersive, site-specific theatre scene.

Inspired by Naresh Fernandes’ book, Taj Mahal Foxtrot, the Indian noir story will transport diners to 1949 Bombay and into a cafe and jazz club in an ex-art deco cinema.

Directed by Eduard Lewis, this experience is the first project to be created by Swamp Studios, a company set up by Ollie Jones and Clem Garritty, from the award-winning comedy theatre company Kill the Beast. Swamp Studios was a response to the pair’s feeling that, as theatremakers, they might be able to do immersive events for companies “better than a lot of agencies trying to turn their hand to theatre”, says Garritty. The pair see it as akin to the commercial arm of their work. “The arts are relatively poorly paid,” smiles Jones. “There’s a scoop.”

They have “an amazing little black book”, says Garritty. From production managers to set designers, “we’ve got some really great people involved in this project”. And the brief for Night at the Bombay Roxy came about because Garritty and Jones knew the director. Lewis suggested them to Dishoom’s co-founder (and the show’s creative producer), Shamil Thakrar.

From the start, the project was a departure from Jones and Garritty’s work with Kill the Beast, where the company devises storylines from scratch. Whenever the restaurant group opens a new site, “they build a story around it”, explains Jones, pointing to the King’s Cross branch. From its proximity to the train station, it crafted a detailed aesthetic and design centred on Indian railways.

When Dishoom came to Swamp Studios, it knew its new restaurant would be opening in the art deco surroundings of the Barkers Building, that one of the largest collections of art deco architecture in the world is in Mumbai, and that the city had seen a pre-independence jazz revolution. “All of these factors came into play,” says Garritty. “And they always had this idea of an ex-gangster who comes out on the other side.”

From there, Thakrar – who had read Taj Mahal Foxtrot – was “very open to our input”, enthuses Jones.

“So, we went away, came up with a plan for a story, some characters and just a more concrete, fleshed-out idea,” Garritty explains.

As well as developing their thoughts in text, Garritty and Jones also kept a sketch-filled ‘lookbook’. “I’ve always done that with Kill the Beast, if we have any visual references,” explains Garritty. “Putting them in something solid to pass around is good. When I’m explaining why I want something to be blue, I can go, ‘Yeah, like in Blade Runner’, and show people.”

As is Kill the Beast’s style of working, Garrity says, Dishoom began with several cinematic references for the Indian noir aesthetic they were looking for, from Carlito’s Way to Casablanca. “We had the visuals from them, which was great,” he says. “And we were able, from quite early on, to go to the restaurant. It felt like stepping into the 1940s.”

At that stage in construction, the site was “literally a concrete shell”, says Jones, but he and Garritty were provided with detailed computer-generated renderings of the restaurant’s layout, “so we knew what it was going to look like”. Then, continues Garritty, “they were really great at letting us inform them where we thought the performances should take place”.

An audience that is seated at a table the entire time can be “a gift and curse” for a show, says Garritty, because “there are going to be people trying to see stuff”. However, he says, being given access to the ground plans has enabled the pair to be in control of guiding people’s eyes. “We could go, ‘There are no seats on the balcony, that’s going to be reserved for performances, and we’ll have something else here.’”

Garritty and Jones have worked on immersive projects before, for companies including Punchdrunk. These experiences have made them acutely aware of the importance of audience management, “like how you shepherd 130 diners from the door to the table”, observes Garritty. It’s also informed the timing and scale of events, including “not to be afraid to go big in some moments”, he says, because audiences are keen to engage.

When I meet Garritty and Jones, about 40% of the sets and props for Night at the Bombay Roxy have been constructed. As Dishoom builds up the restaurant from a shell, the pair have been able to request certain temporary additions.

“They’ve been great about that,” Jones says, adding that Dishoom has also been great about installing wires and cables.

“They’ve plumbed an entire floor for us,” adds Garritty.

The show runs to three hours and will play to around 130 diners-turned-audience members, with an advisory notice that it is only suitable for guests aged 18 and over.

They announced last week that Vikash Bhai, who was in The House of In Between at Theatre Royal Stratford East, and Sophie Khan Levy, who was in Fracked! Or: Please Don’t Use the F-Word, were among the stars. It will play in the restaurant for a week and a half, with a couple of days for get-in, tech and dress. In that period, Dishoom will also be soft-launching the restaurant before it officially opens on December 12.

“They’ll be running a normal service from breakfast to 4pm, before shutting for an hour or so, and then reopening as a venue,” reveals Jones.

In the meantime, the show’s rehearsals will occur off-site, in places like church halls. The floors will be marked out according to the restaurant’s layout, says Jones. Rehearsals have required careful timetabling, to fit around tech and dress, as well as “chunks of the day in previews, so we can rework things in the space”.

Doing fringe theatre has helped us to “maybe not freak out about that,” Garritty says, with a smile. “We’re pretty used to getting into places and then moving relatively quickly, to make sure a thing is ready to go.”

Performing an immersive production in a busy dining area, around seated audiences, made an ability to improvise a key factor in auditions. In addition, this is the launch of a new restaurant, so events can’t be too intrusive. Jones says: “It’s a balancing act between giving diners action and letting them enjoy the restaurant.”

Staging a plotted-out show in a working restaurant also means preparing the kitchen team. “They will have never had to serve 130 customers at the same time before,” Jones points out. “It’s a big ask.” To this end, the waiting staff will be coming to rehearsals. “It’s exciting,” says Garritty, “working out the choreography of the thing.” It requires careful timing and pacing.

When Night at the Bombay Roxy opens, Jones and Garritty will be “operational every night”, Garritty says, “as second and third stage managers”.They’re not sure if that’s just because they’re perfectionists. “I have no experience of leaving a show to run its course,” Jones laughs. “With Kill the Beast, we’re always there.”

The pair have enjoyed the experience and are confident that, while this might be their first foray into creating brand events, it won’t be their last. “It’s made us want to do more,” says Garritty. “It doesn’t feel wildly like we’ve moved. It’s a new use of theatre. It’s nice to suddenly have new conversations about new things.”

Night at the Bombay Roxy will be at Dishoom Kensington, London from November 27 to December 11. The restaurant officially opens on December 12