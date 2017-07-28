Noel Coward Archive Trust: Reviving ‘the master’

Noel Coward Estate manager Alan Brodie tells Nick Smurthwaite how its newly released letters, home movies and photographs gives a startling insight into ‘one of the most prolific creative forces of the 20th century’

Even though his best plays continue to be revived – Private Lives, Design for Living, Blithe Spirit, Hay Fever – the personal magnetism of Noel Coward is starting to fade into the mists of time.

Not only was he a playwright, songwriter, actor, cabaret star, diarist and wit of distinction, but Coward also exerted a huge influence on dozens of actors, writers and theatremakers on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean for more than half a century. Not for nothing was he nicknamed “the master” by those he mentored.

It is this legacy the newly established Noel Coward Archive Trust seeks to celebrate and promote both at home and in the US. The actor Kevin Kline, who won a Tony award earlier this year for his performance in Present Laughter on Broadway, recently agreed to become patron of the US division of the trust.

The primary aim of the trust is to make Coward artefacts, memorabilia, letters, personal photographic and filmed material, formerly owned by the Noel Coward Estate, available for study and research, both in a physical archive as well as in a digitalised format.

This wealth of archive material is shared out between the University of Birmingham, the New York Public Library, the Noel Coward Room in London and a secure storage facility housing the remainder of the collection. The archive holds a searchable directory of more than 7,500 items.

The Noel Coward Room, while not open to the general public, is available to visit by appointment. In addition to the usual playbills, celebrity snaps and caricatures, it houses Coward’s desk, the typewriter on which he wrote many of his plays and his spectacles.

Other interesting artefacts include six of his paintings – he referred to his artistic efforts as “Touch-and-Gauguin” – and best of all, many original letters from the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Daphne du Maurier, JM Barrie – who in 1928 urges him to “be gay while you can” – and Agatha Christie, who wrote she was “one of your most fervent admirers”.

A tireless letter writer, it seems Coward thought nothing of firing off encouraging and supportive letters to the great and good regardless of how well he knew them. There is a fascinating letter from an emerging Harold Pinter, dated 1962, saying, “I can’t tell you how delighted I am at your help with The Caretaker”, and another from Greta Garbo, dated 1936, in which she mock-proposes to him as it is a leap year (“Will you be my little bride?”).

Coward buffs would happily pass the day engrossed in these letters, not to mention the many photograph albums and home movies – he was an obsessive self-recorder, visually as well as in writing. The archive contains the only known footage of Coward on stage in rehearsals for Design for Living, with his friends Lynn Fontanne and Alfred Lunt, an extended interview with David Frost from the 1960s, a 90-minute TV special with Mary Martin, Together in Music, and numerous other TV appearances.

There are also several 16mm black-and-white home movies taken between 1929 and 1933, showing Coward on holiday with his friend and travelling companion Jeffrey Holmesdale, backstage while working on his revue Words and Music, and cavorting at his Kent home, Goldenhurst.

The chief keeper of the flame is Alan Brodie, who has been accumulating the archive since 2005, when Coward’s former partner Graham Payn died. Brodie is literary agent to the Estate and chair of the Noel Coward Foundation.

Brodie now oversees the archive, with Laura Jane Elliott as its administrator. Between them they can accommodate most requests for Coward archive material, no matter how arcane.

“It’s taken a lot of time and work to get to where we are now with the archive, which you might call the end of the beginning,” says Brodie. “We have a five-year plan to make it bigger and better, to make the archive more easily available, with full disabled access, and possibly to establish a creative hub.

“This is only a snapshot of what we have in the archive, so it would be fantastic to have it all under one roof.”

The problem, as ever, is with funding. Elliott says, “We’re going to need serious funding to achieve this. There are signs that Coward’s work is being taken more seriously, with Private Lives now being studied on the AS syllabus, and there is clearly much to be learned from his work and his philanthropy. He was, after all, one of the most prolific creative forces of the 20th century.”

In a 1952 profile, the critic Kenneth Tynan wrote: “To most casual students, Coward’s reputation is based on wit, convention-flouting and an honestly vulgar command of middle class idiom, and you will find others who further revere his melodic sense. But above all these, he has energy, and as long as he lasts, the reputation is unlikely to dim. Even the youngest of us will know, in 50 years’ time, what is meant by a very Noel Coward sort of person.”

Now that those 50 years have long since elapsed, a younger generation is unaware of his legacy, but it is the trust’s avowed aim to keep it alive and to ensure that Coward is not forgotten.

To visit the Noel Coward Room in central London, email cowardoffice@alanbrodie.com