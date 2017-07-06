Mamma Mia! Why musical theatre has taken off across Europe

Musical theatre is flourishing in Europe and continues to grow in popularity whether crowds are flocking to a replica production of a West End or Broadway hit or a homegrown blockbuster. Lisa Martland reports

With a few exceptions, musical theatre in Europe is mainly mentioned by the media as a footnote to what is regarded as the bigger story: openings and cast changes taking place on Broadway and in the

West End. Yet the genre in all its shapes and forms continues to flourish there.

Bert Fink, chief creative officer at MTI Europe (majority shareholder Cameron Mackintosh), which licenses a catalogue of shows across Europe, gives just a hint of how far and wide musical shows are travelling: “Geographically, we define the entire European market as extending as far west as Iceland, as far north as Scandinavia, as far east as Russia, and [beyond Europe] as far south as Israel, so that’s quite a market for us.”

Historically, when a Broadway or West End musical was a hit, it would spread very quickly throughout the English speaking-world (London, Toronto, Cape Town, Sydney etc), but once it started going into the foreign-language market, producers very often lost control, as Fink explains. “Producers would say yes to the cheque and an invitation to the opening, but that was not Cameron Mackintosh. He insisted that the productions of Cats being done all around Europe were replica productions of the West End. You can see that happening now on a global basis, with big titles from Cameron Mackintosh, Disney and so on, where there are replica productions around the world.

“If you were to see Disney’s The Lion King in Germany right now, that is a German-language replica of the Julie Taymor production. It is licensed through Disney, we have nothing to do with it. When you see a ‘non-replica’ production of a Disney title [for example, the 2016 Flemish-language production of Beauty and the Beast], that means we have been given permission by Disney to license that work.” In partnership with the likes of Mackintosh, Disney and Littlestar (Mamma Mia!), Stage Entertainment is a hugely influential player in bringing musical theatre to Europe. Company founder Joop van den Ende is often credited with creating an audience from scratch in the Netherlands and making it a major player.

Maarten van Nispen, director of corporate communications at Stage Entertainment, adds: “Joop van den Ende was determined to bring [West End/Broadway] musicals to the Netherlands. So he started with Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera, and so much more.

“From a few hundred thousand people then, an audience of up to two million people (out of a population of 17 million people) now visit a musical each year, whether it be produced by Stage Entertainment or our competitors.”

Van Nispen defines the three elements of the Stage Entertainment strategy: bringing top West End and Broadway shows to European audiences in their own language; hosting the shows at Stage Entertainment theatres so “you can really create the hospitality for your visitors”; and developing its own creative work.

‘The biggest market is Germany, with a population of 80 million people’

Laura MacDonald, senior lecturer in musical theatre at the University of Portsmouth’s school of media and performing arts, cites one reason why the Netherlands continues to punch above its weight: “The Netherlands is so small, and Dutch people are aware of that, so generally there’s no expectation that anyone else in the world speaks Dutch, or will learn it, so the Dutch generally have excellent English. That almost sets the industry up to succeed because they’re already able to negotiate licences. They can function in the global industry effectively. Partly that’s being next to Germany as well, so they’ve just been well positioned to engage with foreign culture, and then with musicals in particular.”

Not surprisingly, the biggest market of all is in Germany, with a population of 80 million people. Stage Entertainment owns a stable of theatres throughout the country. “Stage Entertainment will mount a production in one city,” says McDonald, “and basically then run it as long as it can, and then it’ll just shift its circuit. So Germany is interesting because even though Hamburg has several theatres with long-running musicals, almost all of those are owned by Stage Entertainment.

“It also has theatres in other cities so there isn’t one theatre capital, so the chances are if you live in Germany you can easily get to a long run of the musical, whether that’s going to Stuttgart or Oberhausen or Hamburg or Berlin.”

Mackintosh, in partnership with Stage Entertainment, is currently presenting Mary Poppins in Stuttgart and has plans to move the production to Hamburg in early 2018. The hope is that the show will run there for at least a couple of years.

Thomas Schonberg, executive producer at Cameron Mackintosh Ltd, believes: “Outside of the UK, Hamburg is probably the musical theatre capital of Europe. They’ve got The Lion King, which has been playing for 16 years on an island in Hamburg with two theatres that belong to

Stage Entertainment.

“Soon, hopefully, we’ll have Mary Poppins there. We’ve also had The Phantom of the Opera and Cats staged in the country at other theatres. It’s a huge hub for musical theatre.”

The consensus is that the German-speaking world (including Austria), the Netherlands and Spain, with its Latin American hinterland, are the three mature European markets. Also of interest or developing are Scandinavia, Italy, France, and latterly Poland and Russia. Alongside this product is the parallel ‘non-replica’ market – productions that are not copies of original Broadway or West End stagings, but new and original versions nearly always performed in the local language. Runs are shorter, budgets are smaller, but there is none of the cost of flying over the original creative team.

Continues...

5 blockbusters that haven't played the English-speaking world

1. Elisabeth. Austrian musical tells the story of the Empress of Austria Elisabeth (‘Sissi’). The show was translated into seven languages and seen by more than 10 million worldwide, making it the most successful German-language musical of all time.

2. Soldaat Van Oranje (Soldier of Orange). Dutch musical based on the true story of resistance hero Erik Hazelhoff. The musical premiered on October 30, 2010, in a theatre purpose-built for the production (an old aircraft hangar in Katwijk, north west of Leiden). Still running.

3. Ich War Noch Niemals in New York. Popular German jukebox musical (I’ve Never Been to New York), which has played to more than four million in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan since its 2007 premiere in Hamburg. Features the pop songs of Austrian-Swiss songwriter

Udo Jurgens.

4. Hinterm Horizont. Another German jukebox musical, based on the hits of Udo Lindenberg and telling a story of love and rock’n’roll in

East Berlin. Premiered on January 13, 2011, in Berlin and was performed for five years. More than two million viewers saw 1,800 performances.

5. Mayflower. French musical, which premiered in 1975 and was a depiction of the Puritans’ journey from England to America. Had a Washington DC tryout but for only one night. Mayflower’s double album sold 200,000 copies.

The emphasis on production values, however, remains strong, says Fink. “Many of our very important clients will insist on approval of the lead cast members or the design team. They’re saying: ‘I want to know that when a local audience in Budapest or Brussels or Helsinki is seeing a production of this musical, they are seeing the very best production possible for their market’.”

It would be easy to assume that there is little room for new writing in European musical theatre, but that isn’t necessarily the case. Viennese theatre syndicate Vereinigte Buhnen Wien – incorporating Theater an der Wien, Raimund Theater and the Ronacher – is one example.

It is noteworthy that the syndicate’s activities are partly subsidised by the city of Vienna, which also owns it. This allows for the development of original musicals and enables the organisation to employ more than 750 people, including a first-class in-house musical orchestra.

‘Schikaneder, created by world-class talent, was a Broadway-sized musical for Austria’

The fruits of this investment have included new musical Schikaneder, based on the story of Emanuel Schikaneder, the late 18th-century Viennese theatre impresario and actor who also happened to be Mozart’s collaborator on The Magic Flute.

Far from being a parochial production, it boasted a creative team led by composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz, director Trevor Nunn and designer Anthony Ward, in addition to a book written by VBW artistic director of musicals Christian Struppeck. This was a Broadway/West End-sized musical co-created by world-class talent conceived specifically for the Austrian market. Struppeck is also working on The Third Man with Don Black, Christopher Hampton and George Fenton, as well as Casanova with Frank Wildhorn.

It’s an unusual situation because VBW also licences productions of its shows all over the world. Struppeck explains: “The programming concept is a combination of major international hit shows and newly developed original work we create ourselves.

“VBW’s most successful production, Elisabeth, sold more than 11 million tickets worldwide, with productions in 12 countries, and has been translated into seven languages.”

Also worth mentioning is the Fredericia Theatre in Copenhagen, where creative producer Soren Moller is programming a mix of large-scale shows – the company’s production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame is currently being revived – alongside new musicals.

An associate producer at the venue, Rob Hartmann, says: “All of this work has led to Fredericia being a place where musicals can be developed and premiered in the best of all possible worlds. And it has led to Fredericia being chosen to stage the world premiere of the stage version of the DreamWorks animated feature The Prince of Egypt.”

Europe’s growing international reach has brought benefits to creatives on the continent and vice versa. The big question then is how badly Brexit will affect this exchange.

Schonberg says: “It has been wonderful for us to be able to employ Dutch, Swedish, Spanish and German artists in the UK and vice versa. And I think it would be a terrible shame for the industry if that was no longer the case.”

In the meantime, it looks as though musical theatre will continue to make waves in continental Europe. Thanks to modern movie musicals, and TV series like Smash and Glee, plus the influence of the internet (particularly YouTube), Fink thinks there has been an enormous rebirth of interest in the genre, which has rippled into the non English-speaking market.

“Broadway and West End musicals are by definition an English-language art form and the fact that it has taken off in so many other languages is great for all of us.”

Musicals in Europe in numbers

Germany

Population: 81 million

Musical theatre audience: 2.59 million ‘regular’/27 million ‘occasional’ (statista.com)

Language speakers:

101 million (includes Austria and Switzerland)

Netherlands

Population: 17 million

Musical theatre audience: 2 million (Trends in the Netherlands 2016 report)

Language speakers: 23 million

Theatres by country

Germany: 11

Netherlands: 2

Spain: 2

Italy: 1

France: 1

Russia: 1

Stage Entertainment (2015/16)

Productions generated: 32

Performances: 7,000

Visitors worldwide: 7 million

Increase since 2000: 200%

stage-entertainment.de

This article is part of The Stage special focus on musicals. Read more stories here