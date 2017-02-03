How The Slab Boys painted a colourful portrait of Scottish life

In the right hands, even working in the lowliest of jobs can yield favourable results. The legendary Scottish playwright and artist John Byrne, now 77, started out mixing powdered paints at a carpet factory near Paisley, where he grew up. He once described it as “truly the most numbingly boring job in the entire universe”.

A couple of decades later, Byrne turned his experience at AF Stoddard and Co into the acclaimed trilogy The Slab Boys, which is currently being revived at Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre. It paints a vivid picture of the laddish, laugh-a-minute 1950s environment Byrne grew up in as the cult of the teenager took its first tentative steps towards world domination.

The actor Alan Cumming, who played a leading role in a revival of The Slab Boys at Dundee Rep in 1987, has described it as “a Scottish classic, its language and characters so rich and dense”. Joyce McMillan, esteemed critic of the Scotsman, declared the trilogy “a theatrical triumph”.

At the time he wrote The Slab Boys for Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre in the 1970s, Byrne was best known as an artist and set designer, although he had already had one play, Writer’s Cramp, produced in 1977. The Slab Boys took three years and 18 drafts to complete. Byrne’s belief that the plays should be “entertaining for every second of their running time with not a redundant word” required a great deal of editing and refining.

“The timing has to be split-second,” says David Hayman, who directed the original production of The Slab Boys at the Traverse, as well as the Glasgow Citizens revival in 2015, in which he also played a leading role. “It’s like a brilliant sitcom, except that you could set it in a working-class culture anywhere in the world and it would still resonate because it is about the aspirations of young people. You laugh at things that are tragic in spite of yourself. In Scotland, as elsewhere, humour is often the first form of defence.”

In his portraiture, Byrne uses caricature and distortion to brilliant effect. Similarly, in his writing, characters are larger than life and twice as ugly. Ned Chaillet wrote in the Times in 1982: “Mr Byrne’s people have the complexities of real life in their cartoon clarity. The play tumbles forward in comic language and slapstick action. His playwriting style is not dissimilar to his drawing except that he is consistently much funnier in words: his lines are clear, sharp and rich in character.”

McMillan lavished praise on Byrne’s ability to capture a precise moment in Scotland’s development: “It is a glitteringly complex piece of drama, full not only of hidden darknesses, and searing insights into the casual bigotry of postwar Scottish life, but of a language – a multilayered, hyper-real version of west of Scotland vernacular – that itself represents the human capacity for humour, irony, and self-reinvention that is the play’s theme. It therefore demands to be played like Shakespeare, every word given its full meaning and rhythm, each speech offered to the audience like a tiny aria.”

Writing about the inspiration for the trilogy, Byrne’s prosaic recollection of being a slab boy was being “stuck in a cubby hole with another couple of dunces in hand-me-down dustcoats, given a palette knife and ordered to grind about 40 tons of assorted powder colours on big marble slabs for a bunch of ingrates”. The autobiographical character Phil dreams of a place at Glasgow Art School (Byrne did eventually get there) while Spanky aspires to be the next Elvis and Hector fantasises about escorting Lucille from the mailroom to the staff dance. All three regard their work as a tiresome inconvenience.

The second play in the trilogy, Cuttin’ a Rug, which opens next week, is set in Paisley Town Hall, scene of Stoddard’s annual dinner and dance. It has been designed by Kenny Miller, former head of design at the Citizens, who has referenced the real Paisley Town Hall in his designs.

For the actor Peter Capaldi, whose extensive interview with John Byrne is available to view on YouTube, seeing The Slab Boys for the first time was an inspiration: “That amalgam of art and rock and patter was so fresh, and said to me, ‘This is who you can be.’ ”

In an open discussion about the plays at the Citizens in 2015, with David Hayman and Dominic Hill, Byrne was asked by a student in the audience what were the main themes of The Slab Boys. Groaning audibly, he replied, “I’ve never deconstructed it, that’s your job. I know if it’s right by instinct. I am the labourer to my unconscious because it knows much more than I do. I’m just an idiot.”

He might also have quoted the last line in The Slab Boys, when Phil says: “I just remembered something – Giotto was a slab boy!”

Cuttin’ a Rug runs at the Glasgow Citizens from February 8 to March 4, then at Edinburgh’s King’s Theatre from March 7 to 11