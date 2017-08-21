HomePlace: how a cultural hotspot revived Seamus Heaney’s ‘Eden’

HomePlace in Bellaghy, where the lauded poet is buried, is about to celebrate its first birthday. Michael Quinn reveals how the former fortified police station has transformed the area.

At the height of the Troubles, the police station in the small village of Bellaghy in County Derry was one of the most heavily fortified buildings in Northern Ireland. Today it has been transformed into a thriving cultural centre commemorating the poet Seamus Heaney and hailed as one of the region’s most successful arts initiatives in recent years.

Gone are the forbidding 7-metre-high walls, razor wire, bullet-proof windows and washing machine-sized concrete bollards. In their place is an award-winning £4.5 million redevelopment, Seamus Heaney HomePlace, with a 190-seat theatre at its heart.

Opened in September 2016, its first year has been marked by a busy programme of performances, readings, lectures and more featuring illustrious names from both stage and page – including actors Fiona Shaw and Ian McElhinney, novelist Michael Morpurgo and poets Blake Morrison and Tom Paulin – all aiming to illuminate the venue’s mission-statement: “Life, literature and inspiration.”

With the support and involvement of Heaney’s family, a once divisive building, within walking distance of where the poet is now buried, has become a welcoming literary centre hosting a range of arts events and is open to all.

The lion’s share (£3.2 million) of its £4.5 million cost was borne by Magherafelt (now Mid-Ulster) District Council, which will also cover its £500,000 annual running costs; the remainder by the Department of Culture, Arts and Leisure. The Arts Council of Northern Ireland also contributed £180,000 towards programming costs.

At a time of diminishing public spending in Northern Ireland, it says much about the regard in which the Nobel laureate poet, who died in 2013 at the age of 74, is held on his home turf.

“This is where he returned to time and again in his poems,” says Brian McCormick, Heaney’s nephew and manager of HomePlace, explaining the venue’s name.

“Anyone familiar with Seamus’ work will know that the places, people and community around here meant so much to him. Places like Mossbawn, Church Island, Toner’s Bog, Anahorish, Lagans Road are all now iconic places because of the poetry. This was home for him.”

Bellaghy and the surrounding landscape was more than that: Heaney’s widow, Marie, memorably described it as “Seamus’ Eden”. Despite Heaney’s international standing, McCormick insists: “This building wouldn’t work anywhere else: Dublin – where he lived for many years – New York or Belfast. The only natural home for it is here.”

HomePlace is neither museum nor mausoleum. Instead, says McCormick, “we wanted it to be a living, breathing building that didn’t just look back at his work but projects into the future as well. Using Seamus’ work as a platform for current and future artistic endeavours is very important to us.”

Serving that ambition is the venue’s studio theatre. Named after the location of the mythological Greek spring claimed to be the source of poetic inspiration, the Helicon has a thrust-style stage with benched seating.

“We deliberately chose seating without arm rests as a nod to the Greek theatre and the style that Heaney often went back to. And because we wanted to give people an opportunity to be up close to each other. We didn’t want any barriers between people in the space.”

The choice of a thrust stage adds to the sense of intimacy, McCormick says: “The performer feels centred within the room and the audience feels very much part of the performance”.

Helping curate HomePlace’s performance programme during its first year have been former English National Opera artistic director Sean Doran and Liam Browne, with whom he most recently collaborated on Sgt Pepper at 50: Heading for Home, Liverpool’s city-wide celebration of the Beatles’ iconic album.

The latest tranche in HomePlace’s year-long Performance Reflections series – which has explored Heaney’s 12 collections of poems – included visits by the actor Adrian Dunbar, star of the BBC’s Line of Duty, and dancer and choreographer Jean Butler, who shot to fame in Riverdance at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest.

Dunbar’s performance last week focused on 2006’s District and Circle, Butler’s on Heaney’s final collection, Human Chain, published in 2010.

It’s not the first time Dunbar has championed local writers with a global reach. Working with Doran, he helped establish the Happy Days festival dedicated to Samuel Beckett in his native Enniskillen (about 70 miles south-west of Bellaghy) and will direct two productions in this year’s programme in September. But performing Heaney, he says, presents its own particular challenges.

“It’s definitely not an acting job. How it’s read is what makes it powerful – the emotions are within the poems – not how it’s performed. You have to keep that out of it.”

It’s the coming together in the poems of the surface music of Heaney’s language and the layers of history, memory and subtext underneath that Dunbar says he is drawn to.

“All those things coalesce in Heaney. His poems are beautifully understandable and the rhythms he uses are the main note when considering how to speak them. District and Circle is a gathering up of his preoccupations and themes, the places that were his source of inspiration and the people he responded to.”

The collection was also explicitly topical in places, referencing the London bombings in 2005 and the terrorist attacks on New York in 2001.

“That’s the poet’s job. To focus our attention on aspects of how we live,” says Dunbar, demurring from any description of Heaney as a political poet.

“Everyone has wanted to make him that. As they wanted to make Brian Friel a political playwright. But both of them were beyond politics in many ways. It was a difficult position to be a Catholic in Northern Ireland during most of their writing careers, but they both found themselves there. I don’t know if that makes them political.”

For Butler, Heaney’s last poetry volume, Human Chain, suggests a return to more familiar tropes. “The title and themes pointed me towards the idea of lineage and personal history,” she says. “From the early poems about how his parents met, there’s a concrete idea of connection across and between generations.”

While drawing on her own Irish lineage, Heaney’s defining relationship with landscape and soil also provided a prompt for her dance piece.

Butler continues: “The traditional Irish step dancing I come from relates to the ground in a particular way. Working with the composer Joseph Hunt, we’re building a score from created and found sounds with elements of the construction of poetry and dance: the sound of feet on the floor, of the pen on paper. I’m going towards the notion of beauty – I don’t usually start with a conceptual idea – because there’s something beautiful about Seamus’ aura and his work.

“Although the connections between poetry and dance are very similar because of the shared reach towards meaning, the process of uniting them is not a straight line.”

For McCormick, the ready willingness of artists such as Butler and Dunbar to create performances for HomePlace has seeded the idea that Heaney’s two plays – The Cure at Troy and The Burial at Thebes (versions of Sophocles’ Philoctetes and Antigone) – may well be ripe for revival in the venue.

“We’ve been modest in our first year with staged readings, but a full production is something we want to look at,” he says. “Who knows? Maybe further down the line we’ll commission productions of the two plays.”

Profile: Seamus Heaney HomePlace

Location: Bellaghy, Co Derry, Northern Ireland

Opened: September 2016

Building cost: £4.5 million

Annual operating cost: £500,000

Manager: Brian McCormick

Staff: 19

Events: 142

Visitors: 35,000 (estimated)

Capacity: 190 seats

Awards: Royal Town Planning Institute award for excellence in planning for built heritage

Jean Butler appears at Seamus Heaney HomePlace on September 8