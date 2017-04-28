How the Fossett family’s circus rode to success

Next time you head to the supermarket, spare a thought for the advance manager of Sir Robert Fossett’s Circus in the 1970s. At each town the show visited, he was tasked with procuring 50 bags of sawdust and 20 bags of wood shavings for the ring; four tons of hay, two tons of straw, half a ton of oats and a quarter of a ton of bran for the stables; 20 ox heads and 16 pints of milk per day for the big cats and a ton of clover hay for the elephants. That was before buying 50 pints of milk for the performers, 30 gas bottles for their caravans and any spare parts that a foreign act might need for their car.

When the average person thinks of the big circuses of the 20th century, Bertram Mills, Chipperfield’s and Billy Smart’s may come most readily to mind. But while Sir Robert Fossett’s Circus never grew to the size of those shows, it outlasted them all. In its 150-year history, it operated through two world wars and the reign of five British monarchs.

The Fossett family has spread to every corner of the circus world. The siblings who founded the long-running Roberts Brothers Circus were grandsons of Sir Robert Fossett. His youngest son moved to Ireland and founded the separate and still-running Fossett’s Circus, known today as ‘Ireland’s National Circus’.

Another descendant, Jacko Fossett, became one of the most celebrated clowns of the last century and worked in every major circus in the UK and Europe. Even latter-day showman Gerry Cottle married into the Fossett family when he wed the great-granddaughter of the circus clan’s founder.

The story of the Fossett family is told in a new book, Sir Robert Fossett’s Circus: The Definitive History by Mark Twitchett and Steven Richley, which combines posters, newspaper adverts, reviews and news stories with programmes, photographs and the special-edition local newspapers that the circus distributed to publicise its arrival in town.

Their story began in London’s Petticoat Lane in the first half of the 19th century. The first Robert Fossett sold almond rock before buying some performing birds and a fortune-telling pony with which he presented a sideshow at travelling fairs. Robert married Emma Yelding, an equestrienne from a circus family, and by 1852, the couple had established the London-based Fossett’s Circus, in which their nine children would grow up to perform.

The eldest son, Robert Fossett II, inherited his mother’s horse-riding skills and was billed as “Champion Jockey of the World”, a title he would eventually pass on to his son Robert III.

In the Victorian circus, a ‘jockey act’ would enter the ring on a saddled horse, then discard the saddle and perform bareback tricks such as headstands and somersaults.

After the death of Robert Fossett in 1875, Robert II took over leadership of Fossett’s Grand Circus. The company’s successes included a show based on the highwayman Dick Turpin and the Wild West-themed Adventures in the Wilds of Mexico.

At the time, it was fashionable for circus owners to assume grand titles, such as “Lord” George Sanger, “Sir” John Henry Cooke and “King” Ohmy (previously plain Joseph Smith). Robert II followed suit and became “Sir” Robert Fossett. The title was passed on to his descendants and the family circus continued to travel under that name for more than 70 years after his death in 1922.

Richley recalls seeing the circus as a boy in the 1970s: “Tigers, spinning trapeze artists, majestic horses, whip-cracking cowboys, exploding clown cars, plate-spinning, knife-throwing and even a human cannonball act all passed in an amazing kaleidoscopic succession. But it was the sight of the five massive elephants thundering into the ring and being put through their paces by Robert Fossett and Goldie that I will never forget. Still, to this day, one of the best circus acts I have ever seen.”

Many of the Fossetts had an unusual combination of bright red hair and blue eyes, and in the 1930s, the family was famous for its riding act of eight red-headed riders on one horse.

Later, in the 1960s, the Rolling Stones hired their clowns and trapeze artists to appear alongside John Lennon and Cream in the TV special Rock and Roll Circus.

The Fossetts were also involved in the movies. Their elephant, Aga, starred in the classic 1930s film Elephant Boy. In 1981, seven Fossetts elephants were fitted with giant tusks and woolly mammoth costumes to appear alongside wrestler Giant Haystacks in the prehistoric fantasy film Quest for Fire.

Sir Robert Fossett’s Circus toured for the last time in 1992. The following year, Robert V and his wife Nikki presented their horses and elephants as part of Peter Jay’s Superdome Circus on Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach. For the rest of the 1990s, they travelled with circuses in Norway, Holland and Denmark.

At the start of the new millennium, Nikki and Robert teamed with another long-standing circus family, Phillip and Carol Gandey, to produce the new equestrian show Spirit of the Horse in the UK. Though not a circus by name, the equine spectacular paid tribute to Philip Astley, the 18th-century inventor of the circus, and brought into the 21st century the tradition of horsemanship that has run through the Fossett family since the original Sir Robert.

Spirit of the Horse is expected to tour again this year ahead of a tour in 2018 to mark the 250th anniversary of Astley’s circus.

Sir Robert Fossett’s name has not been forgotten, and Nikki says there are plans to reopen the show in the near future, as a tribute to the family’s illustrious past.

“We want to celebrate their lives and history and bring all those wonderful characters back to life,” she says. “We’re calling it ‘Sir Robert Fossett’s Circus Presents Once Upon a Circus’.

