Follies: Still living, laughing, loving

As the National Theatre prepares to revive Follies for its first full staging in three decades, Nick Smurthwaite looks at the inspiration behind Stephen Sondheim’s homage to the giants of musical theatre.

As well as being a great innovator, Stephen Sondheim is fascinated by his musical theatre antecedents. His 1971 show Follies, now being revived by Dominic Cooke at the National Theatre, was the great composer’s bittersweet homage to all those giants of musical theatre he most admired.

Top of the list was not a composer or lyricist at all, but a great impresario: Florenz Ziegfeld (1867-1932). Often dubbed the greatest showman in theatrical history, he produced the Ziegfeld Follies on Broadway until he died, and even then it continued under his name well into the 1950s.

Inspired by the Parisian Folies Bergeres, the Ziegfeld shows were famous for their beautiful chorus girls who paraded up and down flights of stairs dressed as anything from birds to battleships.

But the shows also borrowed heavily from the great American traditions of vaudeville and burlesque, so there were plentiful helpings of musical comedy. Performers such as Fanny Brice, WC Fields, Bob Hope, Will Rogers, Bea Lillie and Josephine Baker all started out as Ziegfeld contract players.

The premise of Sondheim’s Follies is a reunion of ex-showgirls, still glamorous but now middle-aged. It was prompted by a newspaper article about just such a reunion of former Ziegfeld girls.

James Goldman, who wrote the book for Follies, changed the identity of Ziegfeld to Dimitri Weismann, and set the reunion in the fictional Weismann Theatre, faced with demolition, where all the old shows took place.

Both Sondheim and director-producer Hal Prince were excited by the double meaning of Follies, suggesting a glorious showbiz past as well as the real-life complications and heartbreaks of all the leading protagonists.

Fearing that a gathering of ageing dancers and vaudevillians wouldn’t be dramatic enough to sustain an evening’s entertainment, Sondheim and Goldman thought about introducing a homicidal storyline into the mix, but that was quickly abandoned when they decided it was too contrived.

Rehearsals for Follies at the National Theatre. Photos: Johan Persson 1 of 20

Sondheim describes the turning point in the gestation of Follies – a first anniversary party for the original run of Fiddler on the Roof – in his 2010 book Finishing the Hat: “After a couple of hours had gone by and the guests were getting nicely soused, I suggested to James (Goldman) that we sit in the orchestra pit and watch the activity on the stage.

“As we did so, one of the guests looked at his half-eaten sandwich with dismay, glanced around to find a place to deposit it and, not succeeding, dropped it into the orchestra pit. I turned to Jim and said, ‘There’s our show!’ Nothing but a social gathering, people beginning in high spirits, getting drunk and increasingly emotional, performing old numbers and opening old wounds. Nine drafts later, we were ready.”

The resulting show, which didn’t arrive in the West End for another 16 years, was a masterful and melodic exercise in contrasting the feisty old Follies performers with their lissom younger selves. It enabled Sondheim and Goldman to conceive a show that was both homage to their stage musical heritage and a deeper examination of their characters’ life choices and disappointments. In short, the torment behind the tinsel.

However, what really appealed to Sondheim was the opportunity to pastiche some of his favourite musical theatre composers and lyricists of the first half of the 20th century – Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, Richard Rodgers, Jerome Kern, George and Ira Gershwin, Dorothy Fields, Oscar Hammerstein (his mentor) and Noel Coward included – in most cases work he’d only known through recordings and sheet music.

There are no fewer than four Porter pastiches in Follies, including Ah, Paree! sung by Solange LaFitte. In fact, Porter never wrote for the Ziegfeld Follies, but Sondheim, clearly a big fan, felt Porter’s lightness of touch – “camp and dazzle” as he describes it in the book – epitomised the world of musical comedy sophistication between the wars.

He also pays tribute to another great between-the-wars artist, Fred Astaire, in the number Live, Laugh, Love, sung by Ben Stone, politician husband of an ex-Weismann girl.

Sondheim said the song’s easygoing style “seemed appropriate because Astaire’s persona is the way Ben sees himself”. Although in a classic Sondheim conceit, he subverts it from starting out as a happy-go-lucky anthem to become emblematic of his miserable sham of a marriage.

Four new songs were introduced to the show when it finally came to London in 1987, produced by Cameron Mackintosh, who surprised the already-feted composer by calling for a number of changes to both score and book. The producer wanted a brighter and more optimistic show than the original. However, the changes did not take away from what the Guardian critic Michael Billington called its “overwhelming emotional richness”.

It is clear from Sondheim’s reflections on the gestation of the show that he had mixed feelings, maybe even resentments, about the changes they made for London – “I had been happy with the show the way it was,” he writes – though he concludes that a show of its “size, ambition and mysteriousness is always worth the effort of experimentation”.

Follies runs at the National Theatre until January 3, 2018