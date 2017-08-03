Edinburgh Fringe and EIF provide distinctive flavours in vintage 70th year

They’re back to dominate the industry’s focus throughout August. The Edinburgh International Festival and its vast, unwieldy offshoot, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, will together stage more than 4,000 shows this month. Each depends on the other, says Lyn Gardner, but, seven decades on, have they strayed from their original visions?

At around 10.30pm tomorrow (August 4), the company 59 Productions will illuminate Edinburgh. It will take St Andrew Square out of the dark and shed new light on its buildings with a projection and sound piece called Bloom, marking the start of the 2017 Edinburgh International Festival.

Bloom takes its inspiration from 1947, when the city, plunged into darkness throughout the war, was suddenly illuminated by the turning on of the castle lights, and by performances of the inaugural international festival. It also takes its name from the event’s first chair, John Falconer, who talked of his hope that the festival would “provide a platform for the flowering of the human spirit”.

The EIF celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. It is one of several European festivals, including Avignon and the Holland Festival, that bloomed in a post-war world in which people looked to international artists and art to hold out the hand of friendship to each other across borders and point the way to a new and brighter world.

When the idea of the original festival was floated in November 1945, the citizens of Edinburgh were divided over hosting such a festival on their doorstep. Little did they know then that the sedate EIF would spawn the Edinburgh Festival Fringe: a gloriously addictive and infuriating event that is best described as the Wild West of the performance world.

Seventy years later, the Edinburgh citizens remain divided between those who love and hate what happens to their city in August. But despite all the disruption, they benefit from it: both artistically – to be in Edinburgh in August is to have the world’s theatre, dance and opera come to you – and financially. Edinburgh would be a very different, much dourer, less cosmopolitan and outward-looking city without the EIF and the fringe. Far poorer, too. The annual festivals are estimated to pump at least £200 million into the local economy as the population of the city temporarily doubles.

Most of what is spent in Edinburgh stays in Edinburgh. Festivals may soothe the soul and stimulate the mind and senses, but they are also an extremely effective way of boosting the local economy.

As small cities such as Venice and Barcelona have already found, however, increased visitor numbers can come at a cost. A report recently found that “commercial over-exploitation” threatened Edinburgh’s status as a world heritage site.

Many working in theatre may argue that it is they who are being exploited. As the EIF and the fringe have grown, so have accommodation costs in the city during August, making it one of the most expensive cities in the world during that month. Even a cup of coffee is subject to festival inflation, dropping up to 15p in price once the festivals are over.

Edinburgh International Festival facts

Since its inception, the Edinburgh International Festival has had 10 artistic directors, all of them men.

Last year, the festival passed the £4 million mark in ticket sales for the first time.

The 2017 festival will feature 2,020 artists from 40 nations.

The 1947 festival was criticised for not showcasing enough Scottish work. The 2017 festival features work from National Theatre of Scotland, the Citizens, the Royal Lyceum, the Traverse and Scottish Opera.

Austrian-born opera impresario Rudolf Bing and the organisers of the 1947 EIF may well have hoped that the festival would still be thriving 70 years after they set it up. They would surely be astonished to discover, though, that the annual Edinburgh shindig has become the biggest and most celebrated arts festival in the world.

This is largely because of the upstart Festival Fringe, which came into being when eight uninvited companies turned up at that first event and found spaces in which to perform despite no encouragement from the official organisers.

Last month marked the first World Fringe Day, a new annual celebration of the 200-odd festivals across the globe, from Prague to Adelaide and Dublin to Montreal. They have spawned from those eight companies, who refused to take no for an answer and in doing so created a satellite festival. This year, the Edinburgh Fringe will boast 3,398 shows in around 300 venues.

It is celebrated by almost everyone working in British theatre, apart from, possibly, disgruntled comic Stewart Lee. Mistakenly identifying venues as the villains who got rich on the back of the labour of artists, he once dismissed the fringe as “the Chipping Norton of the Arts”.

‘Like two different flavours of ice cream’

Seventy years on, the history and the fortunes of the international festival and the fringe are so entwined that they are inseparable and interdependent. Frank Dunlop may have sniffed that the fringe was nothing but “a three-ring circus” when he took his leave as EIF director in 1991, but no modern EIF director would take such a high-handed and narrow-minded view.

The curated international festival has the subsidy – currently £2.2 million comes from the city council – and therefore the means to invite prestigious companies to perform. But it is the uncurated, unsubsidised fringe that brings the visitor numbers to Edinburgh in August, injects a playfulness and energy into proceedings and often offers the shock of the new: whether with the Puppetry of the Penis (believe me, unexpectedly coy and sweet) or a first glimpse of New York performance provocateurs the TEAM.

This year’s fringe is nimble enough to be responding to Brexit, Trump, events in Syria, the worldwide refugee crisis and changing attitudes to gender. The EIF is tied by the fact that it has to programme several years ahead to entice those big, glittering international co-productions that circle the world’s festivals.

The EIF simply doesn’t have the financial clout to compete with some of the world’s most prestigious festivals, and maybe a future model might be closer to the Manchester International Festival with more home-grown collaborations.

Without the growth of the fringe, the EIF may not have survived; without the EIF, the fringe would never have sprung up

This year’s programme, which quite rightly has a strong emphasis on Scottish work, hints that is where the future might lie. However, there is a strong argument that at a time when Britain as a country is retreating behind its borders, the internationalism of Edinburgh is more sorely needed than ever.

When it comes to the EIF and the fringe, it’s not that one is better than the other. It’s more like thinking about cherry ice cream and chocolate ice cream: both delicious, boasting some similarities but also distinctively different. Why wouldn’t you want a lick of both?

I’m as much delighted by the fact that the fringe was the first place I saw 1927 and future Bake-Off stars Mel and Sue (truly terrible; utterly likeable back in the mid-1990s), as I am that it was the EIF that gave me the opportunity to see the work of Peter Stein, Luc Bondy, Thomas Ostermeier and Calixto Bieito and keep up a regular acquaintance with the theatre of Robert Lepage.

Without the presence and growth of fringe, the EIF may not have survived; without the EIF, the fringe would never have sprung up. They’ve been as bound together from birth as tightly as the twins in Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers, although one suspects with a less tragic outcome.

Two years ago, the wise decision was taken to realign the EIF and fringe dates, recognising that the writing was on the wall. Increasingly, the final week of the international festival, which ran into September, went unreviewed and unnoticed and suffered lower ticket sales as the fringe packed up and pulled out of town. That wise decision boosted ticket shows for both.

As the old post-war ideas of high and low art dissolve, even the programmes – if not the budgets and production values – draw closer. This year, Forced Entertainment appears in the EIF programme but it would sit equally well in a fringe setting, as could Meow Meow, whom I first spotted on the fringe.

National Theatre of Scotland has productions spanning both the EIF and the fringe. Grid Iron, Complicite and 1927 are just three companies who have danced nimbly between the two festivals.

All the world’s stage

Everyone benefits from this two-way traffic. Just as in the heady days of the 1980s, when Richard Demarco brought previously unseen companies from Eastern Europe to the fringe and there was a breaking down of barriers and borders, nowadays a venue such as Summerhall might host more international companies than feature in the EIF’s entire theatre programme.

This year, the work of 62 countries will play on the fringe. It complements and offers an alternative narrative about what is happening in world theatre to what is seen on the EIF’s main stages. Again, not necessarily a better narrative, just a different one. After Brexit, this may be more difficult to sustain. What might happen to the impressive Big in Belgium strand of programming if there is no free movement of people?

Edinburgh Fringe facts

Total number of shows in 1947: 10

Total number of shows in 2017: 3,398

This year there is a 29% rise in the number of countries represented on the fringe, perhaps suggesting that the weakness of the pound has made many companies from abroad take the plunge.

Many have suggested that comedy would eventually take over the fringe programme. But in fact the proportion of comedy shows has held at around 35% in recent years. This is because, contrary to the word on the street, the bigger venues understand the need for a balanced programme and that theatre audiences are as important as comedy audiences – and their money is the same colour.

Edinburgh is the biggest fringe festival in the world but more than 200 other festivals take place on every continent except Antarctica.

This year’s most unusual venues include Hibernian Football Club, a swimming pool and a toilet in Assembly Hall, which will host an opera.

There are 686 free shows and 215 pay-what-you-want productions.

Those who were first spotted on the Edinburgh Fringe include Tom Stoppard,

Enda Walsh, Deborah Warner, Stephen Fry, Russell Howard, Emma Thompson, Bryony Kimmings, Miranda Hart and Tim Crouch.

It may have taken more than 60 years for the festivals to realise belatedly that they are stronger together and there is no need to eye each other up warily, but in many ways that is a reflection of the changing face of British theatre over the last 20 years and a greater appetite for cooperation and collaboration.

It also reflects the way that the fringe has shape-shifted and changed over those 70 years. There has even been a significant geographical shift over the last decade away from the New Town to the Old Town, although the return of the Assembly Rooms in George Street as a live performance venue may yet start a shift the other way.

The wonderful thing about the fringe is that nobody can ever predict in what direction it might go next. As long as I’ve been coming – more than 30 years – people have been predicting that the bubble will burst and that the entire thing is on the brink of collapse. It hasn’t happened yet, and I doubt it will any time soon. At least not as long as there is a continuing stream of young theatre companies who, just like those original uninvited eight, are determined to perform in Edinburgh in August, and rattle the status quo.

Varied theatrical diet

The fringe is a constant work in progress. It is not defined by the tastes of the incumbent artistic director as the EIF is, but by the companies and artists who want to perform there. The Fringe Society, which publishes the programme and operates the box office, doesn’t dictate the shape, size and direction of the festival, but merely responds to the organic growth and lurches of the festival itself. It’s a task akin to herding cats.

In many ways, the fringe reminds me of those studies of toddlers faced with a buffet that includes ice cream, sweets and biscuits as well as vegetables and protein. You might expect that they would eat only the sweet stuff, but left to their own devices over several days, their intake amounts to a pretty balanced diet.

So it is with the fringe. It sometimes stumbles in one particular direction – comedy takes over the theatre slots, the programme is full of one-woman shows about Jane Austen and Myra Hindley – but just when you start to despair and question its continuing purpose, it lurches in a different direction entirely. A regular on the fringe in the 1990s, when small-scale plays were all the rage, would be astonished to discover that in recent years it has become one of the best places to see experimental theatre and groundbreaking contemporary circus.

The all-comers-welcome attitude has its advantages. One of the pleasures of the fringe is that all the work sits side by side in the programme, whether it is produced by a subsidised professional company, a school group from the US or graduating students from a British university.

The question many companies face is not whether they can afford to go to Edinburgh, but whether they can afford not to

But it would be a mistake to think that this free-for-all means that the fringe is a level playing field. Everyone is welcome, but with costs so high not everyone who would like to go to Edinburgh can afford to. Yet for the past 10 years the fringe has become a one-stop shopping destination for producers, programmers and promoters in search of theatre’s next big thing. So the question faced by many companies is not whether they can afford to go to Edinburgh this year, but whether they can afford not to.

It is in Edinburgh that the meetings – so hard to arrange over the rest of the year – suddenly materialise. Producers who always said they would come and see your work now make good on that promise and there is an outside chance you will get those reviews that kick-start a career. Or you could just leave Edinburgh sadder, maybe a little wiser and almost certainly £10,000 poorer.

In 2016, the fringe contracted for the first time. This year’s expansion – possibly influenced by the lower pound, which means more overseas companies – suggests that was a blip, but it is a warning sign that artists, producers and venues, all of whom say that they lose money during their month in Edinburgh, may eventually decide that the costs outweigh the risks and potential benefits.

If that does happen, the city of Edinburgh will only have itself to blame for killing the goose that laid its golden egg. Both festivals share the ongoing dream that the arts can change lives for the better, play a part in shaping the future and help audiences dream too. Though there is the significant difference that the EIF pays its artists to be in Edinburgh in August while the fringe is built on the dubious notion that many companies will self-exploit to ensure their presence there.

‘Late-capitalist bunfight’

When the first EIF took place in 1947, rationing was still in place. The residents of Edinburgh donated their own coal rations so that visitors to the festival would be kept warm and volunteers cooked them meals that were served at the Festival Club in George Street.

Seventy years on, is that spirit of ’47 alive and well? In many ways, clearly not. As Lee and others have argued – often through a haze of nostalgia for the misspent fringe of their youth, one that may have existed only in their minds – the fringe is essentially a late-capitalist bunfight in which the free market rules.

But it is also a place where artists reflect the world back to us; where possibly the most invested audience on the planet engages with those artists’ visions and offers a dialogue back.

In 1947, that was important as Europe picked itself up after the catastrophe of the Second World War. In 2017, it is crucial because the world is in a rapid state of change – political, social and technological – and events such as the Brexit vote, the election of Trump and the rise of the right in Europe suggest that the certainties of the old world and faith in representative democracy are falling away. The Edinburgh festivals remain a place where artists can shed a light, and where solutions may take root and bloom.

