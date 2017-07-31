Designer Justin Nardella: ‘Never grow up. Imagination is the most powerful thing we have’

Designer Justin Nardella drew on everything from steampunk to east London street fashion to create the look of The Hunting of the Snark. He tells Holly Williams why creating a monster is all about the eyes

How do you create a beast, when its defining feature is that no one has ever seen it? For designer Justin Nardella, it’s all in the eyes. His latest project is a new stage version of The Hunting of the Snark, Lewis Carroll’s nonsense poem about an expedition to find this famously elusive being. Rather than nail down exactly what the Snark is, he leaves it open to the imagination – just as Carroll has done for generations of readers.

“Initially, I did start drawing little furry creatures, and [the author] Annabel Wigoder was like: ‘Is that a little bit literal?’ So I made the decision: I don’t want to see the Snark,” says the 30-year-old designer.

Instead, the Snark is evoked with just two huge, inflatable, light-up eyes that blink into life in the darkness. “One of the first things you learn about portraiture is the eyes are the most important thing; Francis Bacon will have this crazy painting, but the eyes will be there. So the eyes are how you create the Snark, and kids can imagine what’s going on around it: is it a nightmare, or a dream? Is it real? Is the whole island the Snark?”

It is apt, given the children show’s whole message is about the power of the imagination and, in expanding the poem, Wigoder turns it into something of a morality tale. A young boy stows away on a ship for his father’s expedition to capture the Snark. As a greedy banker, the father believes he can make money by entrapping the rare beast. Instead, in the surreal and colourful world of Snark Island, father and son reconnect.

“The banker realises money isn’t the answer to life, and with imagination you can do a lot more,” suggests Nardella. He explains how this sentiment is reflected in the design, which is homespun and evocative rather than using big-budget sets or whizz-bang special effects.

“It’s one of the reasons we stripped it back when we were making it – a box can become a ship, or it can stack up and become a building.” Umbrellas are propellers; scoot up a ladder, and it’s a look-out point.

Directed by Gemma Colclough, The Hunting of the Snark arrives in the West End before an extensive UK-wide tour; it opened at the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff last summer (where The Stage called it “a lively and charming piece of theatre”), and had a run in Hong Kong. Nardella has been working on it for over a year – and it is still a changing, growing show.

Some costume designs have altered due to the reactions of children in the audience, while other elements are required to be flexible – in London, they share the Vaudeville Theatre with another production, The Mentor.

The show is, by necessity, portable. “We manage to get into a few suitcases. I’m very much interested in shows that go on tour because not every kid can come to the West End. And those who can’t still get the same show,” says Nardella.

Still, fitting within another production’s set has been -challenging: a tree from the original concept has been dropped, and Nardella’s painted floor design also had to be jettisoned.

He’s used to tinkering; as an associate designer to Brian Thomson on long-running musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, they’re still tweaking bits. “Even 10 years on they’re still changing this little thing and that thing.”

Nardella opted for a slightly surreal steampunk feel to the overall design for The Hunting of the Snark, a fun way to evoke the Victorian London of Carroll’s time.

Below a series of hanging bulbs, pop-up sails painted with clouds are used to conjure location – a gobo template of London is projected on to them, while a sudden flood of ultraviolet light brings out a magical, spacey swirl of galaxies, secretly painted amid the clouds, when the ship sets sail. These sail screens are made from exhibition stands, fabricated to look antique and then covered in canvas and hand-painted.

“We can get the set up in 10 minutes. But they have an old-world quality to them; I really wanted it to be traditional set-making. There’s so much printing of sets now, which is great, but you lose the artist’s touch,” says Nardella.

The idea of using UV paint to create a space scene prompted raised eyebrows from the director, but works like magic. “There’s a depth with the UV that you wouldn’t get from some piece of scenery flying in. Also, the whole poem is nonsense, so who cares about going on a ship to an island. We go to Mars now, let’s do something imaginative and out-there.”

Arriving on the island prompts a Wizard of Oz moment in glorious Technicolor. The show moves from the grey and sepia tones depicting the gloom of Victorian London to wild neon colours. Flowers are made from copper vines and painted, chopped up colanders; Carroll’s eccentric characters – the Jubjub bird and the Bandersnatch – are realised with eye-popping costumes and puppetry.

Nardella may be relishing the chance to create a world for children, but his artistic influences are somewhat more grown up. He initially wanted the flowers to be like inflatable versions of Dale Chihuly’s glass artworks, but that proved too expensive so the humble colander was pressed into service instead.

Meanwhile, inspiration for the Jubjub bird’s full-body-costume (with hand puppet built in) was taken from both African tribal grass skirts and the fabric sculptures of visual artist Nick Cave. The shaggy outfit was eventually crafted from multiple coloured umbrellas, cut into ribbons.

Kids’ shows provide unique challenges, Nardella found. He has had to entirely rework the costume for the Bandersnatch, after the creature proved too scary for children.

Initially a tough, biker-style figure, covered in spiky cable ties – like a steampunk insect – his new outfit is softer: ruffly puffs of concertinaed metallic fabric, and an upside-down top hat. “The kids in Hong Kong were scared of that thing, they just didn’t want to see it,” recalls Nardella. “Now he’s like the sea anemones in the Disney Little Mermaid. He can go inside himself then pop up – scary, but not too scary.”

The whole of Snark Island has a vibe close to Nardella’s own milieu. The Australian initially wanted to be a fashion designer, but in the end decided that studying theatre design in Sydney would be more creative than the fashion course he was offered a place on.

After working extensively in theatre in Australia, he moved to London five years ago, and The Hunting of the Snark takes direct inspiration from the capital’s vibrant, underground fashion scene.

“It’s like east London kids rolled down Brick Lane and into a nightclub – that’s how I imagine the characters in this island,” laughs Nardella. “We’ve done a children’s version. But there’s the flamboyance of it: the sense of being free, that you can dress up as anyone.”

Nardella might be the perfect fit for a children’s show about celebrating the imagination; there’s something Peter Pan-like about his approach to designing.

“I am a big kid. I haven’t stopped playing with doll’s houses, and little model people. But you should never grow up: imagination is the most powerful thing we’ve got. And that’s the thing about theatre: you literally sit there and, with a few lights, the whole set can transform in front of you.”

The Hunting of the Snark runs at the Vaudeville Theatre until September 2, then goes on tour until November 19.