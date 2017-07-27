Despite having one of the world’s poorest economies, Burkina Faso is something of a world leader in theatre development, Nick Awde finds, with its many festivals putting this burgeoning ecosphere of the performing arts high on the global cultural circuit

Landlocked in the arid sub-Saharan belt of West Africa, with a population of just 17.4 million, Burkina Faso has a reputation for possessing one of the world’s poorest economies. But money isn’t everything when creating culture – in fact, the country is something of a world leader in theatre development.

“Many people have the wrong perception of African countries like Burkina Faso, and when they come here for the first time, they are surprised. We are poor, but we are very proud, and I think culture is the main reason,” says writer and director Hamadou Mande. “Here we consider Burkina Faso to be a culture-developing country, very dynamic, not only in theatre but very diverse across the different fields.

“It’s also a very open country because if you see the structure of population, we have something like 60% Muslims, 30% Christian, and the rest other religions, but it is harmonious. We have always had a mixed culture and that is reflected in our theatre.”

Mande also works as a lecturer in theatre and cultural policies at the University of Ouagadougou and, among other things, he’s artistic director of arts festival Fitmo and its parent organisation the Gambidi Cultural Centre, both also based in the capital.

He explains that it is thanks to pioneers such as the late writer and director Jean-Pierre Guingane and a combination of the University of Ougadougou’s activities and thriving independent academies that Burkina Faso has established a confident sector of home-grown theatremakers. You’ll find Burkinabe actors working not only in other parts of Africa but Europe too – and the country having French as its official language is clearly helpful. So too is Burkina Faso’s festival culture, where a calendar of events such as Fitmo (performing arts), Festima (traditional mask dance and storytelling), Fespaco (film) and Jazz a Ouaga put the country high on the global cultural circuit.

It’s a burgeoning ecosphere of the performing arts that has taken shape via its traditional and colonial heritages equally. As Mande explains: “Before colonisation, the powerful Mossi Kingdom supported a high level of cultural life in this part of Africa. During the colonial period, it was the religious, Christian element which early on introduced and developed theatre practice through its educational system. And Burkina Faso is one of the first countries where the people started to make theatre in the local languages.”

5 things you need to know about Burkina Faso

1. Espace Culturel Gambidi, based in Ouagadougou, is a non-profit arts centre founded in 1996 by Jean-Pierre Guingane. Aside from courses and performances – it has a 700-seat theatre – it is also active in producing rural performance programmes and festivals. gambidi.org

2. Fitmo is the week-long International Festival of Theatre and Puppets of Ouagadougou. Run by the Gambidi centre, it was started in 1989 and takes place every other year in October/November. It aims to create a wider profile for puppet theatre and also features other forms of theatre.

3. Festima – the biennial International Festival of Masks and Arts of Dedougou – takes place in Dedougou where hundreds of traditional mask dancers converge from six countries: Benin, Ivory Coast, Mali, Togo, Senegal and 50 Burkina Faso villages. There is also a ‘market of communities’ and griot (storyteller) nights.

festima.org

4. Les Recreatrales is ‘a pan-African space for theatrical writing, creation, research and distribution’, which is structured in three stages (research-development, production and distribution from February to November in Ouagadougou).

5. Writer and director Jean-Pierre Guingane (1947-2011) was one of the pioneers of Francophone theatre in sub-Saharan Africa. In 1975, he founded the Theatre de la Fraternite (Brotherhood) company in Ouagadougou, and 20 years later the Espace Culturel Gambidi. He was actively influenced by the teachings of Brazlian Augusto Boal’s Theatre of the Oppressed.

After becoming independent across the continent, many African countries very early on established their own national theatres backed by their governments. In Burkina Faso, none of that happened – but what did transpire was that the independent sector stepped in to discover that it had the space to confidently develop on its own terms.

“It wasn’t easy,” says Mande, “but we learned from the beginning how to make do with the minimum and how to work without the help of institutions. If you look at the countries that had earlier public help, when the situations changed it become very difficult for their theatres to continue.

“Today, we have theatre that we call ‘metissage’ (mixture) theatre because it is a mix. We don’t have a form that we can call traditional theatre like, for example, they have in Nigeria. Instead, we have a wide range of artistic and cultural expressions which are connected with modern theatre practice. It’s the same for dance and music here.”

It also helps that theatremakers in Burkina Faso get the freedom to create – despite the economic and political problems, there’s no sense of censorship imposed on the performing arts.

Depending where it finds itself, theatre takes on different shapes. There are several large theatres (compared with those in the rural areas) in Ouagadougou, while there are also cultural centres from the likes of the French Institute – there’s no British Council – and, of course, spaces used by the acting schools.

So the challenge comes from other directions. “For us,” explains Mande, “the main challenge for theatre in Burkina is to be a kind of help for society, because we are all faced with so many challenges. If you ask people what kind of theatre they need, every time they will say, ‘We need theatre that can inform us about or help us deal with the everyday problems that we face.’

“And if you ask a theatremaker – actors, writers, directors, producers – then you can see that they don’t, can’t, think that we can make theatre just for entertainment. There can be no art for art’s sake, it has to have a function.”

Mande’s work in the rural areas is a particularly striking example of this ethic. At Gambidi, Mande and centre director Claude Guingane (Jean-Pierre’s son) have devised a ‘social art theatre’ programme since 2012, where practitioners go out to the villages to engage with communities there.

They take time learning and taking inspiration from the issues that affect a community – such as access to water or pollution from a nearby sugar factory – and build a show around that. Local volunteers are then chosen to be ‘meneurs de jeu’ (playmakers) who work with other locals to create a multi-disciplinary play that fits in with the flow of local life, designed to provoke and track lasting discussion and debate.

However, it’s not as political as it may first appear. As Mande points out, there are bedrock elements of Boal’s Theatre of the Oppressed but the end result is more a Brechtian reflection of the audience’s reality.

And both these geniuses of theatre empowerment would be proud to see the outcomes. Within just the past five years, Gambidi has created eight productions that have generated 290 shows that have directly involved 126,999 people.

Mande is proud too of the diversity and adaptability in the Burkina Faso industry. While social art theatre responds to the economic and community demands of the villages, the response to Ouagadougou and its urban population and spaces includes classic and modern theatre – from Shakespeare to Soyinka along with national writers like Guingane and Theatre de la Fraternite (Theatre of Brotherhood) and Prosper Kompaore at the Atelier Theatre with Theatre of Social Intervention.

An important component of this ‘metissage’ is collaboration with other countries such as Switzerland, Germany, Italy and France – a director at Mande’s theatre school is Luca Fusi, an Italian who has been coming to Burkina Faso for the past 10 years.

As Mande observes: “We do many co-productions. At the beginning, most of these were made to be exported, but now they are made to tour across the country or play the festivals. Sometimes, if it’s possible, we can export them, but that’s not the primary goal now.”

International collaboration is a productive synthesis. “For the next Fitmo festival, we’ll have three groups from Switzerland, two from Belgium, one from Italy. Collaboration like this is especially important for the young generation, for Africans to discover how Europeans work, and for Europeans to discover how Africans work.”

Though the conditions are quite different, it would appear that Burkina Faso and the UK share the heart of a true theatre nation.

Mande agrees: “Yes, you can say that. Certainly theatre was the first of the performing arts to become well organised and so it arrived at a strong position. Today you can see that music is very easy to promote, but theatre remains an activity very [highly] considered in this society.

“If you look at the productions we have made these last 10 years, we can say that theatre has made a great contribution to the transformation of our society. Our people are fighting to be free in every way, and we think that theatre has done a lot for that in this country.”

1 0 other festivals in Africa

1. Al Qasr International Festival of Theatre – Morocco

2. Bayimba International Festival of the Arts – Uganda

3. Buqa’a Theatre Festival – Sudan

4. National Arts Festival, Grahamstown – South Africa

5. Harare International Festival of the Arts – Zimbabwe

6. Lagos Theatre Festival – Nigeria

7. Lake of Stars Arts Festival – Malawi

8. Livingstone Festival – Zambia

9. Maitisong Festival – Botswana

10. Pan-African Historical Theatre Festival (Panafest) – Ghana

Gambidi Cultural Centre