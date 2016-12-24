2016: A year in news

January

An agreement heralded as the first contract specifically for assistant directors is drawn up by Stage Directors UK.

Akram Khan sparks outrage by suggesting the number of female choreographers in the sector should not be increased for the sake of it.

Later in the month, it is revealed that a tax relief scheme for theatre companies has given the sector a £25 million boost in the first full year of the initiative.

Drama graduate Melissa Bayern saves a production of Into the Woods in Manchester, stepping in at the last minute to cover the Witch.

Peter Bazalgette announces he is stepping down as chair of Arts Council England.

Sonia Friedman is named producer of the year at The Stage Awards 2016.

Actor Alan Rickman dies.

February

Management at English National Opera proposes 25% pay cuts to chorus members, prompting threats of strike action by the affected performers. The dispute continues into March before a settlement is reached.

Global theatre group Stage Entertainment axes its UK producing arm after 14 years, following high-profile flops including Anything Goes and Made in Dagenham in the West End.

A study finds that organisations in London receive almost twice as much arts funding as the rest of England combined, despite accounting for just a third of the country’s cultural offering.

Arts Council England proposes a new funding strategy, later confirmed in July, changing its national portfolio funding from three to four-year terms. Applications for 2018-2022 open in November.

March

Rachel Tackley is announced as the new executive director of Chichester Festival – one of theatre’s top jobs. She later takes up her role in July.

New research claims a “class ceiling” in the British performing arts deters working-class actors – and means they are paid less than their middle-class contemporaries.

David Hare accuses top artistic directors of prioritising box office takings over cutting-edge work, claiming they are confusing “what is popular with what is good”.

An investigation by The Stage reveals that at top subsidised theatres women leaders are paid an average £29,000 less than their male counterparts. Male executives earn an average £114,000, compared with the average female salary of £85,000.

April

Plans to change GCSE syllabuses so that students do not have to see a live performance of a show are met with outrage by figures including Zoe Wanamaker.

At the Olivier Awards, Judi Dench wins a record eighth award, while Gypsy takes home four, making it the most successful single production of the night. Later in the month, it is announced that the 2017 Olivier Awards will be held at the Royal Albert Hall.

It is announced that rep will return to the Liverpool Everyman after 25 years and, separately, a new £19 million theatre gets the green light on Merseyside.

Laurie Sansom announces he will leave National Theatre of Scotland as artistic director, while Daniel Kramer is appointed as the new artistic director of English National Opera.

Playwright Arnold Wesker and writer and performer Victoria Wood die.

May

Ambassador Theatre Group joint chief executives Howard Panter and Rosemary Squire depart suddenly from the company they co-founded, with corporate business leader Mark Cornell taking over as chief executive. They remain in non-executive roles and announce plans to buy Trafalgar Studios from ATG as part of the move. Adam Kenwright joins ATG as executive vice president.

Sheridan Smith takes an extended leave of absence from West End musical Funny Girl due to stress. She returns two months later in July, and later in the year announces she will reprise her role as Fanny Brice on tour.

Former Chichester Festival Theatre boss Jonathan Church resigns as artistic director of Sydney Theatre Company after nine months in the role.

Sadiq Khan is elected mayor of London, claiming arts and culture will be among his “big themes” during his tenure. Pledges include a Love London pass, which would give residents cheaper access to shows, galleries and museums.

June

Immersive show You Me Bum Bum Train is accused of exploiting workers after advertising for unpaid interns. Backstage union BECTU says it is investigating the legality of the internships, which it brands “outrageous”.

Rufus Norris hits back at “absurd” claims that he stripped critics of their National Theatre press night plus-ones as revenge for bad reviews. The policy means free press tickets for shows in the Olivier and Lyttelton theatres will be limited to one per critic.

In a historic referendum on June 23, the UK votes to leave the European Union, a decision described as a “catastrophe” by figures from across the theatre world.

Previews begin for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on June 7, and two national newspapers break the embargo on early reviews. Both the Mirror and the Telegraph give the show positive notices.

Playwright Peter Shaffer dies aged 90.

July

Karen Bradley is named new culture secretary and culture minister Ed Vaizey is replaced by Matt Hancock under new prime minister Theresa May.

Parents in Performing Arts launches a new consortium that will lead a campaign for equal opportunities and access for parents and carers working in the performing arts.

Malcolm Sinclair is re-elected president of Equity, as the union secures the first West End pay deal for assistant directors.

A fringe festival in Windsor is accused of sexism, after admitting a director was turned down because of her gender for an award in Kenneth Branagh’s name.

August

As Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opens in the West End, the play script becomes the biggest selling since records began, with the published text shifting 800,000 copies in the first week of release.

Equity reveals more than £1 million of wages have been paid out in the first year of its fringe agreement, with 168 productions and more than 800 performers and stage managers using the contract.

Spotlight announces it will drop its print directories after almost 90 years, moving their casting directories solely online. The final print edition is the 2016 actresses directory.

In one of her first announcements as culture secretary, Karen Bradley launches a pilot scheme that will give more than 600 schoolchildren free access to cultural events, including theatre productions and museum exhibitions. Called the Cultural Citizens Programme, it is aimed at young people in areas with low arts engagement.

September

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn vows to reverse £40 million of arts cuts.

The National Theatre reverses its policy preventing critics from taking plus-ones to shows at the venue.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh warns understudies not to tweet about when they are going on to cover for a lead.

Thousands sign a petition calling on E4 to axe a reality series set in a stage school, after concerns it was damaging the reputation of training in the UK.

Andrew Lloyd Webber launches the Musical Company, which will act as a licensing body and publisher for musical theatre writers.

A range of silent snacks is launched by app TodayTix to combat noisy eaters in theatre.

Accreditation body Drama UK announces its closure after a series of schools left the organisation.

October

Sheffield Theatres’ Flowers for Mrs Harris and Show Boat (pictured above right) both win best musical at the 2016 UK Theatre Awards. The venue dominates the winners’ list with five successes – more than any other company.

Diversity campaign Act for Change releases figures claiming Asian performers and disabled students are dramatically underrepresented in top drama schools, while a casting director for the BBC’s production of War and Peace claims its all-white cast was “historically factual”.

Shakespeare’s Globe announces Emma Rice will exit her role as artistic director in April 2018, after the board decides to return to more traditional productions.

News of Rice’s departure attracts anger from across the theatre industry, with figures including Tom Morris, Tanika Gupta and Matthew Bourne expressing dismay. The Royal Shakespeare Company speaks out in Rice’s defence, saying she had not been given the “time and support” she needed.

Northampton’s Royal and Derngate announces plans to open a free school focusing on the arts and creativity. The theatre says it is a “direct response” to concerns the arts are becoming marginalised in schools.

A landmark new study finds cinema screenings of plays and musicals are only a “minimal threat” to touring work and have a positive impact on theatre companies.

November

Ambassador Theatre Group confirms it will carry out a round of compulsory redundancies of UK staff to free up funding for future growth. New chief executive Mark Cornell refuses to say how many staff will be affected by the measure, which comes on top of a voluntary redundancy programme that began in October.

Actor Romola Garai accuses the theatre industry of discriminating against parents, and claims some performers are being forced to choose between a career or a family. Later in the month, campaign group Parents In Performing Arts says it will explore the possibility of a setting up a West End creche.

London drama training centre the Poor School announces it will close its doors for good after three decades. The school, which runs a two-year acting course, is no longer taking on new students and is expected to close after its final term in July 2018.

Sheffield Theatres announces it will give free theatre tickets to every drama student in Sheffield as part of a “radical” ticketing overhaul. New artistic director Robert Hastie also scraps booking fees at the theatre.

Sonia Friedman and other West End producers call for more government support to tackle the “evil” secondary ticket market. Cameron Mackintosh and Playful Productions join her in demanding more should be done to crack down on ticket touts.

December

Andrew Lloyd Webber releases the findings of a major new report that claims the theatre sector is “hideously white”.

Later in the month, Lloyd Webber announces he will give schools the right to perform his new show School of Rock free of charge, in a bid to address cuts to arts education.

A BBC Radio 4 broadcast of King Lear starring Glenda Jackson, originally planned for Boxing Day, is cancelled.

The UK’s first venue dedicated to improv opens in Bristol.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child reveals Broadway plans.

Labour blames the Tories for £165 million of arts cuts since 2010.

The government confirms it will probe concerns raised about the secondary ticketing market.

Compiled by Matthew Hemley, Georgia Snow and David Hutchison

Now read: 2016 in international theatre news