Dominic Cavendish has been the lead theatre critic for The Daily Telegraph since 2014; he joined the paper in 2000, prior to that writing on the arts for the Independent and Time Out magazine. He is the founding editor of the audio archive Theatrevoice.com, established in 2003 and now maintained in conjunction with the V&A. In 2008, he adapted George Orwell’s Coming Up For Air for the stage – the Edinburgh production transferred to Trafalgar Studios the following year, expanded and retitled as Orwell: A Celebration. He also conceived and contributed to Coalition, a season of short plays about the new coalition government at London's Theatre503 in late 2010, and subsequently contributed to short play seasons there about Margaret Thatcher, the Fleet Street phone-hacking scandal and the rise of Putin's Russia. He was shortlisted for the Society of Editors' 'critic of the year' award for 2020.