UK Productions Ltd

As one of the country’s largest producers of professional musicals, plays and pantomimes we have extensive stocks of high quality stage sets, costumes and props available for hire.

We also offer a bespoke design and build service or we are happy to work with your own designers. With a dedicated team of highly skilled craftsmen and women we can bring any project large or small to fruition, whether it be sets, costumes, props or the entire production.

Our catalogue of titles for sets and/or costumes includes Kinky Boots, School of Rock, Shrek the Musical, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Legally Blonde The Musical, Sister Act, Avenue Q, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Hairspray, Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, 42nd Street, Fiddler on the Roof, Carousel, South Pacific, Jekyll and Hyde, La Cage Aux Folles, Oliver!, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Singin’ in the Rain, Oklahoma!, Whistle Down the Wind, The Addams Family, Yes, Prime Minister, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Anything Goes, Crazy for You, Guys and Dolls, King and I, Kiss Me Kate, Little Mermaid, Wizard of Oz, Mary Poppins Jr, plus over 50 pantomimes for theatres of various sizes.

We can also supply other production items for hire including wigs and wardrobe equipment, music stands, communications, glaciator/low smoke machines and pyrotechnic equipment.

Visit our website for more information, and remember if we don’t already have what you want, we can build or make it for you.