TryBooking.com

TryBooking – your trusted go-to ticketing and booking platform.

TryBooking has been supporting Theatres and the Performing Arts Industry since 2014 with simple, low-cost online ticketing. We are also proud to support organisations such as, NODA, AmDram, The Little Theatre Guild, National Drama Festivals Association, ABTT and Making Music.

Our platform is known for its ease of use, low and transparent fees, great flexibility and award-winning customer service. Whether you’re running your first show or your hundredth, TryBooking makes running performances simple.



“I am astounded that not everyone who does gigs is not using this platform. Really low commission rates (it’s hard getting bums on seats, who wants to lose a chunk of revenue?) and absolutely sterling customer service. I cannot recommend enough.” - The Clap Comedy

[Trust pilot link] 4.1 / 5

Some of our many benefits and features include:

· Low, transparent fees that you control - Choose between TryBooking fees or connect to your own Stripe account

· Xero Integration for easy finance management

· Collect donations alongside ticket sales

· 24/7 online ticket sales with seamless website integration at no extra cost

· Award-winning, UK-based customer support -

· On-the-day ticket sales via cash or contactless with our Box Office app

· Box Office Card Terminal for in-person sales and printed tickets

· Free mobile Ticket Scanning App, including a dedicated Volunteer mode for easy use

To find our more, please call our team on 0333 344 3477 or email hello@trybooking.co.uk

Alternatively, you can sign up with no obligation and explore everything TryBooking has to offer.