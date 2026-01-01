Sharon Hinsull Artist Wellbeing

Specialist counselling, supervision and production support across the creative and performing arts industries.

Sharon Hinsull offers confidential, specialist support for people working in theatre, film, television, music and the wider creative industries.

Individual Counselling and Psychotherapy

As a BAPAM registered practitioner with over 20 years’ professional experience, Sharon brings an informed understanding of the realities of creative work, from performance anxiety, burnout and career transitions to workplace pressures and the impact of intensive touring, rehearsal and production schedules.

Production Wellbeing and Artist Supervision

Alongside personal therapy, Sharon offers artist supervision for actors, writers and directors engaged in the creation and development of challenging storylines. She also serves as a production wellbeing practitioner, being on hand behind the scenes to facilitate group meetings and debriefings, ensuring that all relevant parties have access to an appropriate level of wellbeing support throughout the course of the production process.

Tailored Service Options

One-to-one therapy and supervision sessions are available online, by telephone or in person in Stratford-upon-Avon. Short-term and open-ended support can be arranged flexibly around rehearsals, touring, filming and performance commitments.

Production wellbeing services can be delivered on a bespoke or ad hoc basis to accommodate the specific needs arising from one phase of the production process to the next. This could range from a one-off consultation meeting to a fully tailored package of wrap-around production support. Wherever possible, direct access to wellbeing provision will be made available on-site, with the built-in option of further signposting to the relevant form of follow-up support, either in-person or online.