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Opera Opera Opticians

First Floor, 20 Percy Street, London, W1T 1DZ, United Kingdom
https://operaopera.london/
arun@operaopera.co.uk
020 7323 4345
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Established in 1978, Opera Opera Opticians provides bespoke eyewear solutions for film, television, theatre and live productions.

From rare vintage frames to made-to-order contemporary eyewear, our specialist team offers unrivalled expertise in spectacles and sunglasses.

Choose from hundreds of styles in our extensive stock collection, or commission custom-made frames in any style, colour or size. Every piece is handcrafted to your exact requirements.

Our stock includes designs inspired by the 1930s through to the 1980s, alongside a substantial collection of original vintage eyewear. We can also reproduce virtually any frame from a photographic reference.

Contact Opera Opera Opticians to discover how we can deliver premium eyewear for your next production.

Gallery

Opera Opera Opticians - Frames 1Opera Opera Opticians - Frames 2Opera Opera Opticians - Frames 3In-Store, Opera Opera Opticians
  • Opera Opera Opticians - Frames 1
  • Opera Opera Opticians - Frames 2
  • Opera Opera Opticians - Frames 3
  • In-Store, Opera Opera Opticians
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