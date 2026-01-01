Established in 1978, Opera Opera Opticians provides bespoke eyewear solutions for film, television, theatre and live productions.

From rare vintage frames to made-to-order contemporary eyewear, our specialist team offers unrivalled expertise in spectacles and sunglasses.

Choose from hundreds of styles in our extensive stock collection, or commission custom-made frames in any style, colour or size. Every piece is handcrafted to your exact requirements.

Our stock includes designs inspired by the 1930s through to the 1980s, alongside a substantial collection of original vintage eyewear. We can also reproduce virtually any frame from a photographic reference.

Contact Opera Opera Opticians to discover how we can deliver premium eyewear for your next production.