We are the UK’s leading string ensemble, performing at your most special occasions. Kara Strings is made up of exceptional musicians trained at the UK’s top conservatoires, including the Royal Academy of Music and the Royal College of Music.

Our musicians are among the most experienced and sought-after in London, having performed with leading orchestras such as the London Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Our clients include Netflix (for the series Bridgerton), the Royal Family at St James’s Palace, the Financial Times, Samsung, Adidas, and the Rothschild family — so you can be assured of an exceptional and memorable performance.

We perform across the UK and internationally, with past events taking us to stunning locations in France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Greece.

We have performed at some of London’s most prestigious venues, including royal palaces, luxury hotels, and iconic landmarks.