REHEARSALS, MEETINGS AND EVENTS SPACES

Jerwood Space offers excellent facilities for the work of art. The rehearsal studios are used by established theatre and dance professionals, while emerging artists and companies may benefit from subsidised rates. Two rooftop meeting rooms are available for business use, as well as auditions and readings, while the Glasshouse and Gallery can be hired for all kinds of events, catered for byThe Gentlemen Baristas.

GALLERY

Jerwood Arts offers a year-round contemporary programme of awards, exhibitions and events hosted at Jerwood Space and on tour nationally. Showcasing the work of talented emerging artists, it aims to make connections and provoke conversations within and across visual arts disciplines.

THE SCHOOL HOUSE

The Gentlemen Baristas School House; serving great food, great coffee, tea, freshly squeezed juices and more, throughout the day. Pastries are baked on the premises by our in-house pastry chef. Seasonal fresh salads and hot brunches, soups and specials can be eaten in or take-away. Seating is available in the cafe or glasshouse or, for warmer days, in our garden. Our friendly team offer catering for the meeting and rehearsal rooms here at Jerwood Space.







Opening Times:

Rehearsals/Meetings: 9am-9pm weekdays; 10am-6pm weekends & Bank Holidays

Caf√© 8.30am-5pm weekdays; Saturdays 11am-3pm

Gallery: 10am-5pm weekdays; 10am-3pm weekends