Graeae’s Bradbury Studios in Hoxton is the perfect location for your rehearsals, workshops, meetings and conferences. Stylish, accessible and friendly, the multi-award winning venue is close to strong transport links and can accommodate groups of up to 100.
Rehearsal Room
Reasons Hub
Further information
Our space is used for rehearsals, development work, invited readings, dance classes, Board meetings, staff training, away days, conferences, wakes and parties. We can help with the coordination of your event, provide refreshments and technical support staff and accommodate most access requests.
The building is accessible to wheelchair users throughout, and has other features such as induction loop, hoist, shower chair, grab rails and more. Please email us for more details.
An accessible and adaptable space with near blackout
facilities. This soundproofed room offers great acoustics,
a high specification lighting mix desk and rig, sound mixer, sprung floor,
changing facilities that includes an accessible changing
bench, toilet and shower. The hire of the room includes
access to Prayer and Respite room.
An accessible and versatile space offering good natural light that can be
used for meetings, workshops or presentations. The room is
furnished to superb quality with a diverse array of seating
from top designers. There is TV and microphones available for hybrid meetings and presentations. Hire of the room includes access to Prayer and Respite room. We can provide refreshments upon request.
• Full wheelchair access to and throughout the building
• Two fully accessible gender neutral toilets and two ambulant toilets
• Access to Respite and Prayer room
• Accessible zip tap with braille for hot and cold water
• Changing facilities, wet room, shower chair & hoist
• Height adjustable changing bench
• Portable Induction loop system (on request)
• Deaf friendly (most staff BSL Level 1 or higher)
• Dual height entrance access panel & low door handles
• Audio Description system (at extra cost)