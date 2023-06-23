Graeae’s Bradbury Studios in Hoxton is the perfect location for your rehearsals, workshops, meetings and conferences. Stylish, accessible and friendly, the multi-award winning venue is close to strong transport links and can accommodate groups of up to 100.

Rehearsal Room

11m x 8.5m with high ceiling

Lighting and Sound Rig

Fully sprung harlequin floor

Near blackout facility

Dedicated lockers, shower and toilet

Seats up to 100 in conference

Vibe interactive screen available upon request.

Can be booked for full days, half days or full weeks

Reasons Hub

Meeting room for up to 15 people

Display screen, WiFi, teleconferencing available

Refreshments can be provided.

Can be set up as a meeting room, workshop room or as a clear space.

Can be booked for full days or half days.

Further information

Our space is used for rehearsals, development work, invited readings, dance classes, Board meetings, staff training, away days, conferences, wakes and parties. We can help with the coordination of your event, provide refreshments and technical support staff and accommodate most access requests.

The building is accessible to wheelchair users throughout, and has other features such as induction loop, hoist, shower chair, grab rails and more. Please email us for more details.