Fourth Monkey offer a fantastic range of rehearsal studios to hire at in London, suitable for workshops, rehearsals, movement and dance classes, audition coaching, filming and photo shoots, and much more.

Rehearsal Room Hire in London

Our training centre, known as The Monkey House, is situated in the heart of Islington, North London (10 minutes from Central London by tube and less than 10 minutes’ walk from Finsbury Park station)

Eight purpose-built studio spaces are available to hire including the flagship black-box theatre space, the Emrys Johns Studio, and all spaces benefit from plenty of natural light. Seven of the eight studios have fully sprung floors, and Wi-Fi is available throughout the building. Additional materials including sound systems plus tables and chairs are available on request – simply discuss your requirements with Fourth Monkey’s Hires team when making an enquiry.

Hirers have access to social breakout spaces, and gender-inclusive plus male and female changing facilities are available.

Hire rates at The Monkey House start from just £16 per hour for registered charities.

Studio Dimensions:

Emrys Johns Studio – 19m x 6m; maximum capacity 60

Bausch’s Box – 11m x 5.7m; maximum capacity 25

Lecoq’s Lab – 12m x 4m; maximum capacity 20

Dali’s Den – 12m x 5.5m; maximum capacity 20

The Store – 11.5m x 5.5m; maximum capacity 20

Angelou’s Attic – 11m x 5.5m; maximum capacity 20

Beckett’s Bunker – 11m x 5.5m; maximum capacity 20

Jacobi’s Joint – 9m x 4m; maximum capacity 10

Additional Information

Hirers at The Monkey House are politely requested to adhere to a strict no food or drink policy as well as a no shoe policy in all rehearsal rooms.

Any additional materials should be requested at the time of booking.

For full availability, plus hire payment and cancellation policy, please contact the Hires team via our website or directly via email.