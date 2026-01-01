Centre 151 is an arts and community centre based in East London/Hackney providing multi-functional spaces available to hire. Our Main Hall and Studio 1&2 are suited for rehearsals, workshops, auditions, meetings, filming, photoshoots, live music, conference, performance and more.

Studio dimensions:

Main Hall: 15 x 8 x 5m

Studio 1&2: 7 x 6 x 3m

All spaces have plenty of natural light, laminate flooring and the Main Hall has a semi-sprung floor. A dance lino is available upon request in the Main Hall.

Centre 151 is located in Zone 2 with convenient transport links. We are a bus ride away from Liverpool/Old Street stations and within short walking distance from Haggerston and Hoxton Overground Stations.

We also hire out our Therapy Room which is bright, quiet and ideal for therapy practitioners looking to develop their practice.