Please use the details provided below to contact us:
The Stage Media Company Limited
Stage House
47 Bermondsey Street
London
SE1 3XT
Advertise with The Stage:
Email us:
General enquiries: reception@thestage.co.uk
Subscriptions enquiries: subscriptions@thestage.co.uk
Marketing department: rachel@thestage.co.uk or cassie@thestage.co.uk
Pictures: pictures@thestage.co.uk
Or to contact someone directly: [firstname.lastname]@thestage.co.uk
Letters for publication in the monthly print edition of The Stage should be sent to the editor (editor@thestage.co.uk) or by mail to the address above. Letters may be edited. Please indicate if you would like your name to be redacted.
Phone us (Open 9am-5pm Monday-Friday):
020 7403 1818 (Main switchboard/General enquiries)
020 7939 8479 (Subscriptions & Customer Service)
Editorial (newsdesk@thestage.co.uk)
Editor: Matthew Hemley, editor@thestage.co.uk
Deputy editor: Georgia Snow
Reviews editor: Sam Marlowe, sam.marlowe@thestage.co.uk
Associate editor: Lyn Gardner
Senior reporters: Katie Chambers, Giverny Masso
Associate writers: David Benedict, Dave Fargnoli, Fergus Morgan, Amanda Parker, Michael Quinn
Production (production@thestage.co.uk)
Head of production: Stuart Gidden
Production manager: Tom Hawker
Deputy production manager: Celine Bijleveld
Content manager: Catherine Gerbrands
Production sub-editors: Daisy Game, Bella Green
Head of design: Danny Arter
Sales, events and marketing (sales@thestage.co.uk)
Events, marketing and sales director: Rachel Foley-Scott
Brand marketing manager: Cassie Rocks
Customer services manager: Derrell Ballard-Levy
Customer services executive: Cat Fucecchi
Head of events: Grace Lewis
Events producers: Yasmin Norvill, Emily Witty
Events co-ordinator: Lucy Bruton
Senior digital marketing executive: Cordelia Tarbrooke
Marketing executive: Ellie Lieberman
Subscriptions marketing executive: Nikita Zankar
Social media assistant: Hattie Fisk
Sales & partnerships manager: Sarah DuMay
Account manager: Christopher Porter
Account executive: Dan Quinn
Recruitment account executive: George Taylor
Recruitment senior sales executive: Adam Laidlow
Finance
Finance director: Keith Marriott
Financial controller: Christina Booty
Credit controller: Lee Reynolds
The Stage Media Company
Managing director: Alistair Smith
Chairman: Hugh Comerford
Office co-ordinator: Athene Moody
The Stage takes complaints about editorial content seriously. We are committed to abiding by the Independent Press Standards Organisation rules and regulations and the Editors’ Code of Practice that IPSO enforces. Requests for corrections and clarifications should be sent by email to editor@thestage.co.uk or by post to Editor, The Stage, 47 Bermondsey Street, London SE1 3XT.
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