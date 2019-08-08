Please use the details provided below to contact us:

The Stage Media Company Limited

Stage House

47 Bermondsey Street

London

SE1 3XT

Advertise with The Stage:

Email us:

General enquiries: reception@thestage.co.uk

Subscriptions enquiries: subscriptions@thestage.co.uk

Marketing department: rachel@thestage.co.uk or cassie@thestage.co.uk

Pictures: pictures@thestage.co.uk

Or to contact someone directly: [firstname.lastname]@thestage.co.uk

Letters for publication in the monthly print edition of The Stage should be sent to the editor (editor@thestage.co.uk) or by mail to the address above. Letters may be edited. Please indicate if you would like your name to be redacted.

Phone us (Open 9am-5pm Monday-Friday):

020 7403 1818 (Main switchboard/General enquiries)

020 7939 8479 (Subscriptions & Customer Service)

Editorial (newsdesk@thestage.co.uk)

Editor: Matthew Hemley, editor@thestage.co.uk

Deputy editor: Georgia Snow

Reviews editor: Sam Marlowe, sam.marlowe@thestage.co.uk

Associate editor: Lyn Gardner

Senior reporters: Katie Chambers, Giverny Masso

Associate writers: David Benedict, Dave Fargnoli, Fergus Morgan, Amanda Parker, Michael Quinn

Production (production@thestage.co.uk)

Head of production: Stuart Gidden

Production manager: Tom Hawker

Deputy production manager: Celine Bijleveld

Content manager: Catherine Gerbrands



Production sub-editors: Daisy Game, Bella Green

Head of design: Danny Arter

Sales, events and marketing (sales@thestage.co.uk)

Events, marketing and sales director: Rachel Foley-Scott

Brand marketing manager: Cassie Rocks

Customer services manager: Derrell Ballard-Levy

Customer services executive: Cat Fucecchi

Head of events: Grace Lewis

Events producers: Yasmin Norvill, Emily Witty

Events co-ordinator: Lucy Bruton

Senior digital marketing executive: Cordelia Tarbrooke

Marketing executive: Ellie Lieberman

Subscriptions marketing executive: Nikita Zankar

Social media assistant: Hattie Fisk

Sales & partnerships manager: Sarah DuMay

Account manager: Christopher Porter

Account executive: Dan Quinn

Recruitment account executive: George Taylor

Recruitment senior sales executive: Adam Laidlow

Finance

Finance director: Keith Marriott

Financial controller: Christina Booty

Credit controller: Lee Reynolds

The Stage Media Company

Managing director: Alistair Smith

Chairman: Hugh Comerford

Office co-ordinator: Athene Moody

The Stage takes complaints about editorial content seriously. We are committed to abiding by the Independent Press Standards Organisation rules and regulations and the Editors’ Code of Practice that IPSO enforces. Requests for corrections and clarifications should be sent by email to editor@thestage.co.uk or by post to Editor, The Stage, 47 Bermondsey Street, London SE1 3XT.