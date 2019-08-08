ao link
News
Reviews
Features
Opinion
Jobs
Tickets
Suppliers
Training
Events
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBE
User Menu
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search

Contact Us

Please use the details provided below to contact us:

 

The Stage Media Company Limited
Stage House
47 Bermondsey Street
London
SE1 3XT

 

Advertise with The Stage:

Digital, Print and Directories: sales@thestage.co.uk
Recruitment Advertising: recruitmentsales@thestage.co.uk
Events and Awards: sales@thestage.co.uk

 

Email us:

General enquiries: reception@thestage.co.uk
Subscriptions enquiries: subscriptions@thestage.co.uk

Marketing department: rachel@thestage.co.uk or cassie@thestage.co.uk
Pictures: pictures@thestage.co.uk

Or to contact someone directly: [firstname.lastname]@thestage.co.uk

 

Letters for publication in the monthly print edition of The Stage should be sent to the editor (editor@thestage.co.uk) or by mail to the address above. Letters may be edited. Please indicate if you would like your name to be redacted.

 

Phone us (Open 9am-5pm Monday-Friday):

020 7403 1818 (Main switchboard/General enquiries)
020 7939 8479 (Subscriptions & Customer Service)

 

Editorial (newsdesk@thestage.co.uk)
Editor: Matthew Hemley, editor@thestage.co.uk
Deputy editor: Georgia Snow

Reviews editor: Sam Marlowe, sam.marlowe@thestage.co.uk

Associate editor: Lyn Gardner
Senior reporters: Katie Chambers, Giverny Masso

Associate writers: David Benedict, Dave Fargnoli, Fergus Morgan, Amanda Parker, Michael Quinn

 

Production (production@thestage.co.uk)
Head of production: Stuart Gidden

Production manager: Tom Hawker

Deputy production manager: Celine Bijleveld
Content manager: Catherine Gerbrands

Production sub-editors: Daisy Game, Bella Green
Head of design: Danny Arter

 

Sales, events and marketing (sales@thestage.co.uk)

Events, marketing and sales director: Rachel Foley-Scott

Brand marketing manager: Cassie Rocks

Customer services manager: Derrell Ballard-Levy

Customer services executive: Cat Fucecchi

Head of events:  Grace Lewis

Events producers: Yasmin Norvill, Emily Witty

Events co-ordinator: Lucy Bruton
Senior digital marketing executive: Cordelia Tarbrooke

Marketing executive: Ellie Lieberman

Subscriptions marketing executive: Nikita Zankar

Social media assistant: Hattie Fisk

Sales & partnerships manager: Sarah DuMay

Account manager: Christopher Porter

Account executive: Dan Quinn

Recruitment account executive: George Taylor

Recruitment senior sales executive: Adam Laidlow

 

Finance

Finance director: Keith Marriott

Financial controller: Christina Booty

Credit controller: Lee Reynolds

 

The Stage Media Company
Managing director: Alistair Smith

Chairman: Hugh Comerford
Office co-ordinator: Athene Moody

 

The Stage takes complaints about editorial content seriously. We are committed to abiding by the Independent Press Standards Organisation rules and regulations and the Editors’ Code of Practice that IPSO enforces. Requests for corrections and clarifications should be sent by email to editor@thestage.co.uk or by post to Editor, The Stage, 47 Bermondsey Street, London SE1 3XT.

Non-editorial

Latest

Your subscription helps ensure our journalism can continue

Invest in The Stage today with a subscription starting at just £7.99

SUBSCRIBE
The Stage
Subscribe

Subscribe

Start a subscription today from just £7.99 Subscribe

© Copyright The Stage Media Company Limited 2026

Facebook
Instagram
X
Linked In
Pinterest
YouTube