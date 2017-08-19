The Stage/Spirit Young Performers Company scholarship winners 2017

First-time partner in The Stage Scholarships scheme, Spirit Young Performers Company has offered six part-scholarships in association with The Stage for the school’s Performers’ Company and Dance Company programmes. In total, the scholarships are worth up to £15,000.

Performers’ Company scholarships have gone to Harry Tunningley, 14, from Essex (75% – worth up to £2,500) and Tyler Davis, 17, from California (85% – worth up to £3,000).

Dance Company scholarships have been awarded to Jessica Helfgott, 15, from London (25% – worth up to £1,000) and Lola Slavnich, 13, from Essex (75% – worth up to £3,000).

Scholarships incorporating both disciplines have been won by Caitlin Garcia, 13, from Kent (25% Dance Company/25% Performers’ Company – worth up to £2,000) and Kate Jevons, 13, from London (75% Dance Company/25% Performers’ Company – worth up to £3,300).

Harry said: “The Stage Scholarship means the absolute world to me because now I feel like I have been recognised for my potential in acting, singing, dancing and performing. It will give me the chance to work with professionals to build on my strengths and highlight and develop my weaknesses with professional guidance and professional support.”

Tyler said: “The scholarship is a huge encouragement to me. Since joining Spirit I have really felt a massive improvement in my performance abilities. I am so excited about my future with Spirit and am very thankful for this incredible opportunity.”

Jessica said: “I feel that all my hard work and dedication to dance over the years has been recognised and rewarded, for which I am extremely grateful.”

Caitlin said: “I am thrilled to have received the scholarship, as it means I can continue my training with both companies. Without the support, that wouldn’t have been possible.”

Kate said: “I am so grateful for the opportunities that this scholarship allows me. I feel like I’ve been rewarded for my hard work in the past and it has given me the motivation to work even harder in the future. Thank you so much Spirit Young Performers and The Stage.”

Lola said: “I am so excited and thankful for having this opportunity.”

spiritypc.co.uk