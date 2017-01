Previous winners of The Stage Scholarships scheme have found success in all aspects of the performing arts industry.

Last year, 139 children and young adults, aged between six and 23 years old, began pursuing their dream career with the help of the initiative and free tuition worth hundreds of thousands of pounds. Now, in the scheme’s sixth successive year, you have the chance to be one of them.

Today, we introduce you to our 10 partners and the scholarships available to be won.

No matter what your circumstances, there is something on offer for you: three of our partners are outside London, while another two boast well over 100 sites between them the length and breadth of the UK.

Six of the organisations listed cater for children (either full or part-time); others specialise in providing foundation training for students wishing to pursue a career in the performing arts. Not only that, but Fourth Monkey also offers a unique opportunity to join a two-year rep actor training programme.

Plus, The Stage welcomes two new partners. Spirit Young Performers Company offers intensive part-time training courses for six to 18-year-olds. Herts-based Emil Dale will give post-school winners access to an ‘affordable, extreme triple-threat musical theatre’ training on a two- or three-year basis.

If you want to know the difference The Stage Scholarships can make to your life, you can hear from last year’s winners talking on video as they took part in our Christmas issue photoshoot.

Barbara Speake Stage School

The Barbara Speake Stage School, returning to the scheme for a third year, was opened in 1945 as a dancing school by the present principal Barbara Speake. In 1963 it became a full-time school providing academic and artistic training.

The aim is for pupils to gain confidence through their enjoyment of the school, and as a result follow whatever path they choose, whether in the field of entertainment or in a more academic career.

Previous students include Brian Conley, Naomi Campbell, Phil Collins, Kwame Kwei-Armah, chart topper Imani and a whole host of BAFTA and Oscar winners.

Course: Performing arts

Education level: School age

Number of scholarships offered: Seven in total (one full scholarship and six part scholarships)

Value of scholarship: Full scholarship: £46,000 and part scholarships. Last year’s part scholarships totalled more than £250,000

What costs are covered? Fees up to GCSE level

Location: Acton, London W3

Likely audition date: April

How do I apply? Buy The Stage edition or visit thestage.co.uk/scholarships on February 16 for details

Emil Dale Academy

“Affordable, extreme triple-threat musical theatre” is how Hertfordshire-based Emil Dale describes its training courses.

The curriculum includes thrice-weekly ballet, jazz, acting and ensemble singing classes, plus weekly song and dance classes, guest masterclasses and a musical theatre project. There are also two full-scale productions. A full scholarship also includes one-to-one singing lessons and/or production costs.

School patrons include performer Kerry Ellis, director Neil Rutherford and deputy principal and director of the schools of musical theatre and acting at Arts Educational London, Chris Hocking.

Course: Two-year and three-year musical theatre diplomas

Education level: Post-school

Number of scholarships offered: One full and six half scholarships on the two-year musical theatre course; one full and three part scholarships for the three-year course

Value of scholarship: Two-year course: Full scholarship £7,800, part scholarships: 3 x £2,000 and 3 x £3,800. Three-year course: Full scholarship £22,200, part scholarships 1 x £11,250 and 2 x £4,500

What costs are covered? Fees

Location: Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Likely audition date: January 9, February 6, March 6

How do I apply? Via online form on the website or email: info@emildale.co.uk. Reference “The Stage” when applying

Fourth Monkey Theatre Company

Vocational tuition with a difference, Fourth Monkey offers “innovative and forward-thinking actor training” rather than conservatoire-style education, training as an ensemble repertory company from the purpose-built London venue known as the Monkey House.

Scholarship winners will get the opportunity to participate in four seasons of productions in repertory, including three showcase seasons in London, before completing their training. It also includes the prospect of residential study for one month in Edinburgh and Italy.

The company places a strong emphasis on physical theatre and has a long record of collaboration with a variety of theatre partners including Complicite, Told by an Idiot, Theatre Re, All In and Canterbury’s Marlowe Theatre, among others. Patrons include playwright Ranjit Bolt.

Course: Two-year rep actor training programme

Education level: Post-school

Number of scholarships offered: Two half-scholarships

Value of scholarship: £9,500 per half-scholarship (£19,000 total)

What costs are covered? Fees, travel and accommodation for month-long residency in Italy

Location: Seven Sisters Road, London

Likely audition date: March 4

How do I apply? Buy The Stage edition or visit thestage.co.uk/scholarships on January 19 for details

Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts

In recent years, Italia Conti has increased its profile, having featured in the CBBC series School for Stars, but the academy also has an impressive history and is regarded as the oldest performing arts training school in the world.

Past students include Pixie Lott and Daniel Mays, not to mention rising stars including Layton Williams (Bad Education, and currently appearing in the 20th-anniversary production of Rent) and Mimi Keene (Cindy Williams in EastEnders).

Course: Theatre arts

Education level: School age

Number of scholarships offered: One full and two half scholarships

Value of scholarship: £95,000 or more

What costs are covered? Fees

Location: Goswell Road, London EC1

Likely audition date: March 22

How do I apply? Buy The Stage edition or visit thestage.co.uk/scholarships on January 26 for details

Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts

Pauline Quirke Academy is offering a record-breaking 99 places for youngsters who want to attend the weekend performing arts academy. This means a scholarship is being offered in each of PQA’s locations across the UK.

Many PQA students have gone on to professional acting roles, including Annette Hannah (Game of Thrones), Joshua Warden (The Sound of Music tour) and Emily Tasker (The Conjuring 2)

Course: One-year musical theatre/film and TV/comedy and drama

Education level: School age (after school/weekend)

Number of scholarships offered: Up to 99 (one per academy location)

Value of scholarship: £1,056 (£104,544 total)

What costs are covered? Tuition, uniform, group exam fees and masterclasses

Location: Various sites around the UK

Likely audition date: TBC

How do I apply? Buy The Stage edition or visit thestage.co.uk/scholarships on March 9 for details

Razzamataz Theatre Schools

Razzamataz founder Denise Hutton-Gosney is offering up to 40 scholarship places at sites in every region of Britain.

Former dancer Hutton-Gosney set up her franchise in 2000 to provide out-of-school-hours theatre training and activities for youngster aged four to 18. In 2007 she secured backing from Dragons’ Den panellist Duncan Bannatyne, who remains a business partner.

Razzamataz has also worked with numerous entertainment partners including Thomson, First Choice, Haven and Center Parcs. A new partner, Direct Line Insurance, came on-board in January 2016.

Course: One-year performing arts

Education level: School age (after school/weekend)

Number of scholarships offered: Up to 40

Value of scholarship: Up to £800 (£32,000 in total)

What costs are covered? Fees

Location: Various sites around the UK

Likely audition date: TBC

How do I apply? Buy The Stage edition or visit thestage.co.uk/scholarships on April 6 for details

Read College

Since 2008, Read College has provided foundation training for students wishing to pursue a career in the performing arts, whether purely as an actor or triple-threat musical theatre performer.

Located in a professional arts venue, the St Bart’s Theatre in Reading, which houses state-of-the-art, refurbished studios and facilities, Read has the support of patrons Judi Dench, Craig Revel Horwood and Broadway composer Bobby Cronin.

Leading success rates for foundation training in the industry have resulted in 96% of all students gaining places at the UK’s top dance and drama colleges (100% for the last five years on the musical theatre course).

Course: Foundation course in acting or musical theatre

Education level: Post-school

Number of scholarships offered: One full scholarship will be awarded to a student on either the acting or musical theatre one-year course

Value of scholarship: £7,425

What costs are covered? Fees

Location: Reading

Likely audition date: May

How do I apply? Buy The Stage edition or visit thestage.co.uk/scholarships on February 23 for details

Spirit Young Performers Company

Spirit offers intensive part-time training courses for six to 18-year-olds. It also features its performers in professionally filmed weekly showcases on YouTube that are seen by up to two million viewers.

Group performances by students have featured on prime-time ITV television, in West End Live showcases and at the 02 Arena. Individual students have appeared in West End and touring shows such as School of Rock, Billy Elliot, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Annie and Bugsy Malone.

The scholarship offer includes up to 18 hours of classes each week, covering musical theatre, drama, industry masterclasses, jazz, ballet, conditioning, contemporary, tumbling and street/commercial dance.

Course: One-year musical theatre and dance

Education level: School age

Number of scholarships offered: One full and two half scholarships

Value of scholarship: £1,700 (per half scholarship) and £5,600 (full scholarship)

What costs are covered? Fees

Location: Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire

Likely audition date: Mid-June

How do I apply? Buy The Stage edition or visit thestage.co.uk/scholarships on March 2 for details

Sylvia Young Theatre School

For more than 20 years, Sylvia Young Theatre School has been changing lives through offering scholarships in conjunction with The Stage, as the organisation teamed up with this publication even before The Stage Scholarships scheme, in its broader sense, was launched.

Still the best-known stage school principal in Britain, Sylvia Young has an unrivalled roll call of former students who have gone on to stage success, including Denise Van Outen, Preeya Kalidas, Rita Ora, Jenna Russell, Tom Fletcher, Nicholas Hoult and a large number of the EastEnders cast, to name a few.

Course: Performing arts

Education level: School age

Number of scholarships offered: One full scholarships

Value of scholarship: Up to £70,000

What costs are covered? Fees

Location: Nutford Place, London W1

Likely audition date: March 5

How do I apply? Buy The Stage edition or visit thestage.co.uk/scholarships on February 9 for details

Wac Arts

Wac Arts has been providing training in the heart of London for 35 years. The Trinity College London-accredited three-year diploma, which gives equal status to non-Western art forms, is the only qualification of its kind in the country.

There is also a focus on students learning a broad range of techniques, from aerial training to physical theatre to Afro-fusion dance, in order to suit individual talents and produce complex individual performers.

Alumni include film and TV actor Danny Dyer, actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste and MOBO award winner Zoe Rahman. Patrons are Simon Callow, Ann Mitchell, Danny Sapani and Ms Dynamite.

Course: Three-year diploma in musical theatre

Education level: Post-school

Number of scholarships offered: One full scholarship for the first year of the three-year course

Value of scholarship: £9,000

What costs are covered? Fees

Location: Haverstock Hill, London NW3

Likely audition date: February/May

How do I apply? Buy The Stage edition or visit thestage.co.uk/scholarships on January 12 for details