How to… perform in care homes

1. Be positive

Some people think this type of work is beneath them. If only they could realise how much you can hone your craft in doing these shows. If you are looking to enter this line of work, you need to first and foremost be genuinely friendly. You need to have a smile from the moment you walk in the door until the moment you leave. Not only will you make the lives of the residents happier, you become very adept at improvising and multi-role playing, increase your stamina and general fitness level and get the chance to try your hand at many different styles of music.

2. Be adaptable

The biggest challenge I have found in this kind of work is having to think quickly and adapt a show to suit an audience. In the care homes anything can happen (and usually does). You have to be able to veer from the script you were given instantly while still remaining professional, keeping the flow and creating a great show. In the process, I have learned how to read an audience and I become much better at it with every performance I give.

3. Make a connection

One of the greatest things about this job is the ability to tap into memories of people who may have been living with dementia for a long time and who, outwardly, seem to have forgotten almost everything. I have had family members telling me how thankful they are for what I have done for their mum or dad and how they have just seen a glimmer of what they used to be. If you can, stay and have a little chat with some of the residents. They have such interesting stories to tell and are always glad to have someone willing to listen. When you are on a big stage with bright lights you cannot even see the audiences’ reaction. In a care home, they are so close to you that you can see every expression and hear every comment. You will feel elated by each smile and lovely remark made about you. You truly feel like a star.

Carole Laine is a singer and actor and the founder of Cats Pyjamas Productions, which provides professional theatrical productions for the elderly and disabled all over the UK.