How to… write a theatre blog

1. Choose a platform

There are many blogging platforms out there, so it’s worth exploring all the options. I use WordPress, one of the most popular, but you can also use free website-building sites such as Moonfruit, Wix or Weebly. Don’t worry if you’ve never blogged before. Just start off writing simple posts. You’ll pick up how to create pages and categories as you go along. A useful site for tips is startbloggingonline.com. Purchase a domain name. This shouldn’t cost too much and will ensure that you own your blog name as well as making your blog more visible on search engines.

2. Research your content

Research productions that are trending or ones you’re interested in. Make sure you have a clear idea of what you want to write about and consider whether your research is in line with what your target audience wants to read. Research is also key for interviews with a cast member or creative working on a show you want to review. Not only might this promote the show, but it could also broaden the reader’s experience by adding backstage detail. Interviewing creatives encouraged me to set up the Theatre and Technology Awards. I noticed there was a gap in the market for professionals using technology creatively, so this became an area of theatre I wanted to champion.

3. Bring your passion

Stay true to your own writing style – don’t replicate others. Remember that your audience returns to your blog to read your thoughts on a particular show, or learn about an aspect of theatre they may not have known about before. What overrides any other aspect of your blog is the passion you bring to the subject. The longer you blog, the more you learn, experiment and realise what your style is. I’ve done this for five years and I’m still learning.

Lucy Basaba is editor and founder of theatrefullstop.com, the Pub Theatre Festival and the Theatre and Technology Awards. She was talking to John Byrne