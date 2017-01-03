West End Producer’s 2017 predictions

What will the new year hold for you? West End Producer gazes into his crystal ball...

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

The alignment of the Mackintosh moon and star of Friedman heralds an important point in the awakening of your career.

A slow start to the year will change in March when a Soho casting will lead to a role of a lifetime. Some will advise you to steer clear of this route, but follow your instinct and all will be revealed.

Your new role will offer fortunes galore, job satisfaction, and a progression up your chosen career ladder. And your development into front-of-house manager will be assured – 2017 is your year, dear.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

This will be is a positive year for you – for as the song states: “This is the dawning of the age of Aquarius.” And it certainly is.

After an abrupt start to the year, following physical and mental exhaustion from panto season, your energies will return mid-February – when the tropic of Barrowman and Uranus reach orbit.

Musical theatre is your forte, and the vocal exercise of ‘Elaine Paige picking pages out of Peter’s pitiful wage’ will lead to a voice of Amanda Holden status.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

As the year begins with Mercury linking to Neptune, the more you contemplate your jazz hands, the less sure you will be.

But fear not. With the approaching supermoon in April signifying the start of a new cast change in the West End, you will find yourself on the ladder of at least 11 recalls for a role that isn’t even available.

But you will learn lots from the process, claim all your travel expenses back, and spend the next few months bonding with the other auditionees who also wasted their time, money and talent.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

As the sun makes a conjunction with Saturn, you may feel the need to do spontaneous ball changes in your journey through 2017.

Do not allow this inward battle of balls to stir difficult emotions regarding past regional theatre tours.

The past is a foreign country, filled with old landladies, former front-of-house lovers and jobs that paid below Equity minimum. Resist living with resentments of the past piled on your delicate ballet shoes.

This will be the year you let your balls release in every audition – with surprising results.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Well, 2017 promises to be a very successful year for you. After a particularly naughty party in Soho, you will realise the true path to a career in theatre is allowing directors to align with Uranus.

This will lead to more auditions, a better agent, and at least three final recalls throughout 2017.

Do not allow your feelings to be buried deep – a typical trait of the Taurus. As an earth sign, you will play earthy characters involving shouting, gurning, and rural accents. These are your strengths – allow these qualities to push you forward into the new year.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

As a communicator of the zodiac, you are a natural performer – communicating with audiences of all shapes and sizes.

This year, however, you may feel stifled by roles that limit your natural ability to relate to others.

‘Second spear carrier on the left’ and ‘dead man in street’ may sound like enticing roles, but will inevitably lead to a year of frustration, manipulation, and castration.

You have a quick-silver mind and wit, which will out itself as you attempt to upstage and distract from leading actors.

Your natural use of jazz hands will be your saving grace in the latter half of the year, when the final recall for Miss Saigon 2 – Ellen’s Revenge requires excessive jazz-hand use in the human helicopter sequence.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

As a water sign, and specifically a crab, you will spend 2017 in nautical-themed productions. The Little Mermaid, followed by Riverdance and a nursing home’s tour of Moby Dick, will take up most of what will be a busy year.

However, the Full Moon in August will play havoc with your vocal cords – so it is wise to stop drinking in that pub.

Touring will create unnecessary stress – plan ahead and be the first to get your digs booked. Avoid staying with anyone called Doris, Gertrude or Hyacinth.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

While 2017 will start as a constipated year – due to the planet Mars Bar aligning with your inner solar system – it will quickly blossom into one of huge promise.

It is a year of choices. A theatre in education tour of Bosnia? Take it. A nude fringe adaptation of The Cherry Orchard? Embrace it. The musical version of Fifty Shades of Grey? Jump at it.

Choosing to take leaps of faith will allow your creative juices to flow over anyone you want them to. As a fire sign, you are bold, courageous and daring – allow this to inform your choices – whether this be about what dance class to take or which cast member to sleep with.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Virgo is represented by the virgin – but in 2017 the virgin disappears and grants you a golden ticket for passion with a randy impresario.

Virgo’s tend to be over-critical in their desire to find perfection – avoid this in 2017 – as nothing is ever perfect in theatre.

It is a year to make a fresh start and throw off the cobwebs of old theatre productions.

Make strong choices to move forward. In a long-running show? Get out. Unhappy with your agent? Slap them and sack them. Can’t get seen for any West End shows? Gatecrash the auditions wearing a jockstrap, crop top and cravat.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

As a Libra, you are all about justice and equality. In 2017, this will be your main focus – as you find justice for the roles you didn’t get by stalking casting directors and whipping directors.

Your justice will finally be rewarded in July, when Pluto aligns with Mickey Mouse and gives you a supporting role in a small-scale tour.

Ask your agent to negotiate fees for you – success is guaranteed, and your extra weekly £10 on the ‘Equity special reduced rate buy one get one free deal’ will allow you to treat yourself to another pint.

Avoid having a ‘showmance’ as this will lead to discomfort, depression and a fleeting case of chlamydia.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Now, 2017 is a year of bravery for Scorpios. You will feel the sting in your tail thrust you forward to take new challenges and pursue different creations on the trajectory.

Be bloody, bold and resolute in your actions – and take new steps in audition choices.

As the planets form an astrological pirouette, wear your tightest lycra at dance calls, recite Shakespeare when wearing a mask of Kenneth Branagh, and sing like Michael Ball on speed. Success guaranteed, dear.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Sagittarius or ‘saggy hairy arse’ is a sign that will come into its own in 2017.

With the eclipse of the new moon highlighting the shiny bald patch on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s head, this is your year to shine in musical theatre. The alignment of the constellations allow your split ball changes to impress even the super Craig Revel Horwood moon.

In July, be wary of casting directors who invite you for private auditions – this will lead to years of trauma, depression and small-scale theatre roles.

Send questions to your dear agony aunt via Twitter @westendproducer