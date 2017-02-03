Take your pick of courses for a career backstage

In addition to consulting The Stage online training directory, if you are considering training in stage management or technical theatre in the UK, then it’s well worth checking out the Stage Management Association’s website first. Aside from industry news, informative features and event updates, there’s also a wealth of information on courses all over the UK.

Andy Rowley, chief executive at the SMA, says: “Undoubtedly the standard of training in the UK is very high and the SMA is in constant communication with most of the major training bodies. We visit the schools at least once a year and help with training, particularly guiding students with the transition from college to the workplace.”

The SMA teaches useful and recognised training modules in subjects such as Cueing to Music, Working with QLab and Orchestral Stage Management at the colleges, as well as providing training opportunities to all members. Graduates of the courses have easy access to membership of the SMA, which provides, among many other things, inclusion on the Freelist, an employment opportunity listing that is updated monthly.

Rowley continues: “It’s vitally important to keep up to date with your training. It has become far more technical in recent years but a regular skills top-up will give a stage manager an edge in the current job market.”

Within the capital, there are stage management and technical training courses available at most of the major drama schools.

The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama offers a comprehensive range of degree courses from prop making to technical and production management, leading to a BA (hons) in theatre practice. The opening of Milton Court in 2013 provided students at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama with enviable performance and technical facilities to complement its BA (hons) in technical theatre arts. This hands-on, three-year degree course offers four pathway choices for specialisation including stage management, costume management, theatre technology and design realisation.

Aside from its BA (hons) in production arts, Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts runs a foundation degree that provides industry-ready training after two years. Education through practise is a key element to the training, and Mountview students will work in theatres throughout London during their training.

A foundation degree is also available at LAMDA; its two-year course in production and technical arts incorporates comprehensive training in backstage and behind-the-scenes in theatre, television, film and large-scale events. Graduates will also be able to opt for a top-up to a BA (hons), specialising in lighting, sound, stage management, production management, scenic construction or screen and audio.

Rose Bruford College has an international reputation for offering a comprehensive selection of degrees in stage management, sound and scenic arts, and the college was the first in the UK to provide a BA (hons) in lighting design.

ALRA South in Wandsworth provides a two-year foundation course in stage management and technical theatre. Course leader Ria Tubman says what she looks for in an applicant is: “A proven track record of enthusiasm and dedication to theatre, not professionally but through volunteer work, school productions, amateur drama clubs, things like that. It can be less about the academic qualifications an applicant comes with but more about what initiative they have shown in getting involved already. I always ask applicants who come for interview what kind of theatre they like. It helps me get an understanding of why they want to work in theatre. If I have an applicant who never goes to the theatre, then that’s telling me something very important.”

One initiative might be to apply for the National Youth Theatre backstage course, which is open to those between the ages of 16 and 23. An industry-led three week course, it can focus on either stage management, lighting, sound, costume or scenery and construction. Access to this course is by attending one of the NYT backstage experience days held in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.

Of course, you don’t have to move to London to find excellent training complemented by state-of-the-art facilities. In Cardiff, the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama offers a three-year BA (hons) in stage management and technical theatre, and in Glasgow, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland programmes a three-year BA (hons) in production technology and management. It’s also worth noting that in Edinburgh there is the Edinburgh Stage Management School, which offers full-time vocational training for one year, leading to a certificate in stage management. The course can be used as a stand-alone technical course leading to employment or as a postgraduate year to prepare for entrance to the entertainment industry.

In Surrey, the Guildford School of Acting offers a practice-based programme providing professional training in a wide range of production skills and a BA (hons) in theatre production. The GSA campus boasts a well-equipped theatre and often works in other performance spaces such as the Yvonne Arnaud, the Mill and Electric Theatre in Guildford.

At the Birmingham School of Acting, its BA (hons) in stage management offers a thorough grounding in all areas of theatre production, and in the final year there are work experience placements sourced in prestigious venues such as the Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company or the Royal Opera House.

In Wakefield, the Backstage Academy focuses on training for the live-events industry – think Glastonbury to Wembley Arena. As well as degree courses in stage management and live events production, there are short courses on rigging, pyrotechnics and first aid for live events. Based at the LS-Live arena rehearsal complex, the state-of-the-art facility provides a real-life learning space for students and a faculty made up of full-time staff and freelance industry practitioners.

In the South West, the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School operates a three-year BA (hons) in professional stage management, providing training that combines theatre production skills with television and radio drama experience. Oliver Drain, a 2016 graduate, praises the versatility of his training, as he is currently assistant company manager for the Birmingham Royal Ballet.

“My first paid job was as stage manager for King Lear at the Bristol Old Vic back in July 2016. All of my training was essential to the successful running of that production and, without it, a production of that scale would have been impossible for me to manage. Moving forward into company management, it was the finance, health and safety, and administrative duties I learnt at the school that I carry with me. One thing I will never forget from my training is that I will never stop learning; If I think I know it all, it’s all over.”

With UK training in backstage disciplines currently held in such high regard internationally, there has probably never been a better time for students to consider a career behind the spotlight.