Sapphire Joy: 5 tips for starting out as an actor

Sapphire Joy is a London-based actor working in television, film, stage and radio. She trained at Rose Buford College of Theatre and Performance as an actor-musician. Since graduating, she has worked with Half Moon Young People’s Theatre Company and recently appeared in Imogen at Shakespeare’s Globe. These are her five tips for actors just starting out...

1. Know yourself

What are your strengths? Play to them. What are your weaknesses? Work on them. Don’t try to be the next [insert famous person here]. The world already has one of those. Be the best you.

2. Know and research the industry

This is a business. Learn it. Understand it. And thrive in it. Reading The Stage is a great way to stay ahead of what’s happening in the industry. Take time to learn about the business you’re in.

3. Be prepared

Whether it’s for an audition or a general meeting, be prepared. Know who you’re meeting and where. Work out how you will get there. If it’s for an audition, learn/be familiar with your lines, read the play, make a note of the casting director and what other things they cast. You may even want to write out and memorise a script of what you’ll say when you’re asked ‘what have you been up to?’ to avoid having to think on the spot and come out with lots of ‘umms’. Being prepared helps you feel and act more confident in the room.

4. Keep your skills up

Read scripts (alone and with friends), go to acting classes, singing classes, dance classes, fight classes and voice classes. Don’t stop training. This ties in with being prepared. You need to be ready. Ready to audition, ready to meet industry professionals, and therefore you must keep your skills up. Spotlight and Equity often host free skills workshops and events for their members.

5. Stay in your lane

You are on your own journey. Try not to let the failure or success of anyone else (family, friends, other actors) deter you. Instead, let others inspire you towards your goals in life.