My First Audition: Will Merrick – ‘The more you do, the more you’re ready for’

My first professional audition was for the fifth and sixth series of TV’s Skins. I was still at college and was loving acting, so a mate and I went looking for some stuff we could audition for. We just wanted to get some experience of being in the room.

We found out that they were doing some open auditions in Bristol. They are still a brilliant opportunity for young, unsigned actors to get started – anyone can go.

It was pretty hectic. We were put into groups of 10, and given a couple of improv scenarios to play out in the group. We had to do it having only been given the scenario there and then and with only about 30 seconds’ performance time.

Looking back, I was pretty unprepared, as I hadn’t done a lot of improv. But I must have done enough to get through the first round and on to the scripted meets.

For me, it was a great lesson in thinking on your feet and being present. Hopefully no one will be trying to catch you out in an audition, but there will definitely be some surprises. You can’t predict the energy of the room or the people you’re working with, so I think it’s important always to go in feeling free and open to anything. Redirection is a big part of auditioning; be ready to play and get creative.

Any experience you can get will benefit you. You’ll never leave empty-handed, even if all you leave with is a new perspective, so throw yourself at everything. The more you do, the more you’re ready for.

CV: Will Merrick

Age: 24

Theatre credits include: The Libertine (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Ghost Train (Royal Exchange), Wendy and Peter Pan (Royal Shakespeare Company)

TV and film credits include: The Rack Pack, Brief Encounters, Skins, About Time, Modern Life Is Rubbish

Agents: Julia Charteris, Lorna Fallowfield (United Agents)

Will Merrick is starring in the UK premiere of Boom at Theatre503 until August 26. He was talking to John Byrne