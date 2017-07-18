My First Audition: Johnnie Fiori – ‘I walked in and asked: ‘Is this a wake?”

I starting singing at the age of three. My great-grandfather would take me to roadside revivals to sing for visiting preachers. When we moved to Detroit, music was everywhere. I sang in my first professional band at 18, staying with them six years. We performed Top 40 hits, six nights a week, everything from Aerosmith to Stevie Wonder. So much of what I was influenced by was coming from London: the Stones, David Bowie, Simply Red, Mica Paris and acid house.

One of my big passions became the legends of the Knights of the Round Table: a million miles from Motor City, but I knew I would one day make England my home. Instead of moving to London, I made a side trip to Los Angeles. That was my musical university. I learned the art of songwriting, negotiation and keeping my integrity.

I supplemented my income by doing voice-overs and singing commercial jingles, but I was beating my head against the wall to be seen in a town that was oversaturated. I moved to London with a one-way ticket and the motto ‘Have voice, will travel’.

Acting was not remotely on my radar. I was building a profile doing house music. About this time I got my first voice-over: the three muses for the Disney soundtrack of Hercules, followed by LaLa and Po for the Teletubbies.

I was playing Evilene in The Wiz at Hackney Empire when I was approached by an agent who suggested I consider acting. My reply was less than enthusiastic but Jacquie Drewe was persistent. She set up my first proper audition for a West End show: 125th Street, directed by Rob Bettinson at the Shaftesbury.

I knew nothing about auditioning for theatre. I walked in and was immediately greeted by six serious-looking people sitting around a table. I asked: ‘Is this a wake or an audition?’ It was a brilliant ice-breaker. When I was offered the job of Maybelline I couldn’t believe it.

Every audition I have, I am still nervous and exhilarated. You have two opportunities in an audition: to make a good impression and to be remembered. You might not be right for what the director and casting director are looking for in that particular instance, but there are always future projects. Believe me – they remember.

CV Johnnie Fiori

Age: Undisclosed

Theatre includes: The Sunshine Boys (West End and LA); Vernon God Little (Young Vic); Hairspray (Shaftesbury Theatre, London)

TV includes: Episodes (BBC)

Film includes: Lost in London; Powder Room

Agent: Jacquie Drewe, Curtis Brown

Johnnie Fiori was talking to John Byrne