Dear West End Producer: ‘How many emails, letters or death threats do I need to send to get seen for a casting?’

How many emails/letters/death threats do I need to send someone before they see me for a casting? Perpetually bugging people for work. — Brendan Purcell (@brendanactingup) July 18, 2017

First of all, limit your death threats. Although sometimes you might want to invoke some sort of violence on the gatekeepers of the audition room, I would advise against it. It will rarely result in an audition, and most likely you’ll find yourself performing monologues to the rest of your cellmates in the Equity jail.

The Equity minimum jail is a scary place, full of forgotten divas and performers banged up for using fatal ball changes on the stage crew. Torture methods inside include sing-a-longs with Marti Pellow, taking part in theatre in education tours and being forced to hunt down non-Equity members and make them sign up. Harrowing, dear.

It’s a big mistake to contact casting directors at the wrong time. Always have a purpose, with something new to say rather than just ‘can I have an audition?’. The best time is when you are performing in something, whether it is a play, showcase, fringe production or something on TV. This not only shows that you are working, but also gives the casting department a chance to see your work.

If you hear that a casting director is attached to a production, do your research. Find out about the characters and which role you think you’d be suitable for. Then suggest yourself for this specific part, stating why you think you’d be perfect. This makes you much more likely to be called in.

Basically, write when you have a good reason. If you’ve updated your showreel, got a different agent or new headshots, then that’s a great time. It won’t seem like you’re getting in touch for no reason. If you’ve worked with the director before or have a contact with someone in the production, mention it. It all helps get you into the audition room.

Don’t try too hard to make yourself stand out in your letters. Your headshot, CV and showreel should do this for you and you don’t want to be remembered for the wrong reasons.

What not to write to a casting director:

‘Dear casting director, my mum says I’m good.’

‘Give us a job.’

‘I know where you live.’

‘I’ve heard that man from Breaking Bad is in the play and I really like him. I think he’d like me. We’d work well together.’

‘Give me a casting and I’ll treat you to a slap up meal.’

‘Please find enclosed an M&S gift card.’

‘I’ve got loads of experience. I’ve done extra work.’

‘Why did you cast Russell Crowe? He was rubbish.’ (Okay, I agree with that one.)

It’s not a case of needing to write a certain number of letters before getting an audition, it’s when you choose to write them. And don’t think of it as ‘bugging people for work’ – you are a professional, just like the casting directors. And if you’re right for the job then you’re doing them a favour by suggesting yourself.

And if all that fails, buy them gin – and lots of it, dear.

Send questions to your dear agony aunt via Twitter @westendproducer