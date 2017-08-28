Corinne Delacour: Five tips for getting the best out of drama school

After training in business and management, and working in New York and Norway, Corinne Delacour decided she wanted to realise a childhood dream and become an actor.

It meant juggling motherhood with training and led to 10 years working as a French voiceover artist.

In 2013, Delacour, who has lived in London for 18 years, became a full-time actor represented by Williams Bulldog Management and sought further training. She graduated this year from Drama Studio London’s postgraduate course in professional acting.

1.Organise yourself

Have a clear system for your notes so information is easy for you to find and read. Rewrite your notes if necessary. Write down the director’s feedback so you are fully prepared before the next rehearsal - especially useful regarding your moves on stage. Acting training is intense so it is best to be on top of things.

2. Do your homework

Use the methodology you've been taught to work on your text and character until it becomes systematic and natural. The more you research, the better you’ll understand the text, the motivations of your character and how they interact with others. Going over the text is crucial as there are many layers to be found in a character. Your work will be more detailed and subtle as a result.

3.Create a WhatsApp group with your class

This is your network. I found WhatsApp really useful to communicate with my class throughout the year particularly for our daily routine, last minute change of schedule, rehearsal times, clarification on homework, images of notes and for recommendations of shows to see. Then keep it after graduation and you have your support group.

4. Know the industry

Build your industry knowledge by going to the theatre, watching TV series and seeing films as much as you can. Keep a notebook where you list all the directors and casting directors you want to work be with or you would like to invite to your showcases and grad shows. Remember it’s a business so get there early to connect and make yourself known – and bear that in mind when you choose a headshot photographer too. You need a good one.

5. Be positive and open minded

You received a drama school offer out of hundreds of applicants because tutors saw potential in you. So believe in yourself and remember you are unique and your school will take this into account when casting. Challenge yourself. Go beyond your comfort zone and remain open to suggestions from teachers and directors. There is no such thing as failing so do not be afraid to explore your acting. Your classmates are also your colleagues so come with a good attitude as well as a good team spirit and people will want to work with you.