I am a self-represented actor who has so far been quite successful in getting my own work via networking and casting sites.

To date this has been mostly low-paid stuff, but I recently read your piece on keeping casting profiles updated and, on the back of that, added a new headshot and an extra showreel scene to mine. They both show a more comedic side to my character.

I have now been contacted by a fairly well-known independent writer and producer, who says I would be perfect for one of the leads in a piece she is currently developing.

I have checked her previous work and it looks like this would definitely be a step up for me, from both a profile and an earning point of view.

She has now suggested meeting to “discuss terms”. This is the step where I wish I had an agent involved, because, much as I am excited about the meeting, I don’t want to either undersell myself or price myself out of the project. Thoughts please?

JOHN BYRNE'S ADVICE Getting a better deal than you might be able to get for yourself is definitely something a good agent should be able to do for you. So with a decent offer on the table, this could well be the right time to speak to any agents you might have on your wish list. There’s no guarantee any will bite of course, but even if that is the case, being thrown into the negotiation game yourself can be a good thing. After all, when you do reach the stage where you can delegate this to somebody else, you will have a much better idea of what they are supposed to be doing.

One reason many actors want an agent is that discussing money is often uncomfortable. Just as rehearsal makes the potentially nerve-racking task of performing to an audience easier, very few seasoned negotiators enter a discussion without some planning. Do the same and you will greatly increase your chances of coming out with a ‘win-win’ for everybody.

That goal is particularly important for an actor negotiating their own terms, because you are aiming to have a positive and on-going working relationship with the person you are currently dealing with. Approaching the initial discussion in either ‘hyper defensive’ or ‘agree to anything’ mode are likely to be equally counterproductive. A better starting point is firstly to arm yourself with knowledge. What are the minimum rates for the kind of work under discussion? This doesn’t mean you have to settle for the minimum, but it will help you decide the range between what you decide to ask and how low you are prepared to go.

Many self-represented actors tend to price themselves very low for fear of losing work, only to discover later that other cast members are getting more for the same type of role. Remember that if somebody genuinely wants you for a role, asking for more money shouldn’t lose you the opportunity as long as the request isn’t outlandish or presented in an aggressive way.

It may well be that there genuinely isn’t any more in the budget than the minimum, in which case you have a choice to make, but at least that will be a proper choice as opposed to simply taking the very first offer because you don’t think you are worth any more than that.

The importance of planning is that you are clear what you will and won’t accept – if the producer is as experienced as you say, they will almost certainly have done the same.

Whatever you finally agree, always get it in writing for everybody’s benefit. I wish you both a successful negotiation and an even more successful production as the end result.

Contact careers adviser John Byrne at dearjohn@thestage.co.uk or @dearjohnbyrne