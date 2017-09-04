What are the career options on cruise ships?

Cruise ships present the opportunity to travel while working, with large productions requiring performers and technicians. John Byrne looks at the jobs open on board

Working on cruise ships may be a far cry from the relaxed life of the paying customers, but for the chance to see the world, earn an income and develop your skills, it is a journey performers and backstage crew should consider embarking on at least once.

Ensemble member

Joining the ensemble cast of one of the production companies that specialises in on-board entertainment is the most common point of entry. The wide variety of productions needed for the average cruise means that triple-threat performers come into their own. Given that many of the bigger ships also feature live music, there are plenty of contracts for musicians, too.

Rebecca Fishwick is a company director for Headliners Theatre Company, which produces shows for Carnival. “People don’t understand the amount of work that is put into each show before even getting on board. We have 10 shows, all different styles, that we learn in the eight-week rehearsal period. You have to be versatile in all disciplines. Then, when on board, we have to retain all those shows between their respective performances.”

Cruise ship performers can sometimes find that their role includes non-stage-related duties. “It changes 100% depending on the company,” says Jack Slatter, a Royal Central School of Speech and Drama vocalist. “As well as working for Royal Caribbean, I have worked for P&O UK, Cunard and P&O Australia. On Royal Caribbean, you only do your shows and safety drills. As a dancer on P&O Australia, you did plenty of other duties and had to wear a uniform. A totally different experience.”

Singer, actor and voice-over artist Leonie Schliesing joined her first cruise after graduating from the American Musical Theatre Academy in London. “During rehearsals we would be in studio eight hours a day working on harmonies and choreographies. It was an exhausting, demanding process. The first couple of weeks on board, we would still be rehearsing shows during the day and performing in the evening. Once everything had settled, we only had rehearsals if anything needed to be readdressed or blocked again because of people being ill or injured or when we decided to add an extra show. The shows were incredibly versatile. I’d be singing aria-type songs one night and then Tina Turner the next night. I watched footage of me performing at the beginning of my contract and at the end and it’s like two different people.’’

Featured performer

A featured performer in a cruise company can find themselves taking the lead in a popular or classic musical, which, while adapted to suit show timings or venue sizes, is in all other respects produced to West End or Broadway standards.

Slatter is about to embark on his second stint as a lead in Mamma Mia! for Royal Caribbean, having played the role for a year on his previous outing. Cruise work is also a big market for speciality acts, ranging from comedians to magicians to circus performers.

‘I get to see the world while doing what I love with an amazing cast and get paid for it all’

Performer Charlotte Daines

Aerialist and dancer Charlotte Daines, currently working on Carnival’s Azura, expresses the biggest challenge of shipboard life, echoed by almost every performer interviewed for this piece: “I miss home a lot. Once you’ve boarded the ship, you don’t get back to England for the whole six-month contract.” For anybody used to the erratic nature of the typical British summer, Daines also identifies the main upside that cruise regulars enthuse about: “I get to see the world while doing what I love with an amazing cast and get paid for it all.”

Performers who find the prospect of life on the ocean wave (with food and board all covered) appealing need to know that audition standards can be very high. Daines advises training in as many styles as possible. Discipline is also a key requirement. “In my case, I have to keep my strength up for all the aerial work I do, so have to spend a lot of time in the gym doing extra training on my arms.”

Production and tech crew

The scale of many shipboard shows and performance spaces offers a wealth of opportunities for tech crew, ranging from sound and light departments to production.

Sam Motley, production manager on the Carnival Aurora, says: “It sounds cheesy but I love ‘making the magic happen’. I’ve always liked that pressure when something goes wrong and it’s one of those all-hands-on-deck moments where everyone just gets stuck into making the show happen. I’m a problem-solver at heart. I love that feeling of putting on a great show without anyone on the outside knowing there was ever anything wrong.”

Motley feels the biggest misconception about cruise work is that it is somehow less professional or smaller scale than other theatrical work. “I remember arriving in Venice, looking up at the bow of the huge ship I was joining and thinking: ‘I’m never going to find my way around this place.’ My first stop on board was the theatre, which was totally stunning. It reminded me of a lot of Palace theatres I saw on tour – classic, royal-style decor with grand boxes and a balcony – truly beautiful. I was also amazed by the equipment – trusses full of top-end moving heads, a fully networked Meyer audio system, and on stage a fully motorised, full-height fly, with pit lifts and stage tracks.”

Survival at sea

Even on the most luxurious ships, long contracts require performers to be physically and mentally resilient. Kay Hindmarsh, a vocalist and dancer currently sailing towards Miami on her fifth contract, says that each new cruise experience helps a performer develop individual coping routines. “Cancelling your phone contract saves a lot and a having hard drive with many series and films is a must for times you want to zone out from people. Noise-cancelling headphones are also good to block out all the ship sounds, or whatever your cabin mate is doing, if you need your own space.”

Career progression

For those who fall in love with cruise life, a major plus is the opportunity for career progression. Koti White, currently company director for the Carnival Aurora, started off as a dancer. “My typical day now can involve anything from hosting a line-dancing class to warming up the cast for technical rehearsals to getting ready for full evening performances at 8.30pm and 10.30pm.”

While still enjoying what chances there are to explore the various exotic ports the ship docks at, for White, the main motivation is one with which performers on land or sea will empathise: “One of the most rewarding things is hearing how much the guests have enjoyed the shows when we stand at the theatre doors at the end of each performance. It’s a hard industry, but well worth the effort. Cruising is one of the best jobs you can do.”

Stars who started at sea

Jennifer Hudson

Prior to her breakthrough as an American Idol finalist, the major international recording star and actor worked for a year in The Lion King and Hercules shows for Disney cruises.

Jane McDonald

The Wakefield-born singer became the breakout star of the 1998 reality series The Cruise, leading to a successful recording and touring career as well as TV hosting and theatrical roles such as Grizabella in Cats.

Lee Mead

Winner of the Any Dream Will Do TV competition, which led to the lead role of Joseph in the West End, and currently a regular in Holby City, his professional career started with a job as a shipboard cabaret singer.

Paul Zerdin

An America’s Got Talent winner who has gone on to success on TV, on tour and in the London Palladium’s flagship pantomime, this British comedian and ventriloquist practised his craft by working on cruise liners.

Sydney Brown

A member of Royal Carribbean’s tumbling crew, this Canadian gymnast, who has also worked for Cirque du Soleil, became an international phenomenon by documenting her life at sea via Instagram, building a following of more than 135,000 followers. She is now a social media ambassador for the cruise line.